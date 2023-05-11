For the girls, sophomore Cassandra King won the 300-meter hurdles in 51.54 seconds. Sophomore Julia Robbins scored second in the discus throw with a toss of 89 feet and 10 inches, while sophomore Mari O’Connell (80’ 7”) took fifth.
Also taking fifth was the 4x400 relay team of sophomore Eliza Martin, Jorgenson, Zukowski and Schneider with a time of 4:45.39.
Martin, sophomore Greta Dietsche, freshman Emma Vitucci and sophomore Catie Hinthorn finished third at 11:43.60 in the 4x800 relay. Sophomore Ivy Stouffer scored fifth in the shot put at 26 feet and four inches.
For the boys, freshman Nicholas Lindert Olivencia ran second in the 200 meter at 54.29 seconds. In the 300-meter hurdles, sophomore Naevon Loredo took second at 45.26 seconds.
Freshman Tanner Wolf scored second in the discus throw at 102 feet and five inches, while sophomore Jackson Kulow placed fifth at 96 feet and five inches. Sophomore Jacob Bonjour threw third in the shot put at 36 feet and 9.5 inches.
Freshman Isiah Tecpoyotl scored fourth in the 100-meter dash at 11.98 seconds. The 4x100 relay team of freshman Atticus Mooers, sophomore Anshul Kudipudi, sophomore Noah Abaza and freshman Bubakary Jatta finished fourth at 51.57 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Tecpoyotl, freshman Salvatore DePula, freshman Nicholas Garcia and freshman Ousman Njai scored fourth at 1:43.17.
The 4x800 relay team of sophomore Jacob Brochtrup, sophomore Peyton Janda, freshman Ian Cerrato and freshman Jackson Ida placed fourth at 11:21.70.
The boys’ team scored 26 points. Baraboo won both of the boys and girls events.