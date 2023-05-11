At the Baraboo Freshman/Sophomore Invite on Monday, May 8, the Monona Grove boys and girls track and field teams both took sixth place.

For the girls, sophomore Cassandra King won the 300-meter hurdles in 51.54 seconds. Sophomore Julia Robbins scored second in the discus throw with a toss of 89 feet and 10 inches, while sophomore Mari O’Connell (80’ 7”) took fifth.

