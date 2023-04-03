hot MGM YOUTH WRESTLING MGM Youth Wrestling program has six wrestlers medal at Youth State Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 3, 2023 Apr 3, 2023 Updated 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The MGM Silver Spartans Youth Wrestling program had six wrestlers medal at the WWF Kids Folkstyle Championships on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at the Alliant Energy Center for Youth State. Xavier Denman, Nick Gallagher, Luke Rux, Chaston Dotzauer, Kaleo Cardoso and Austin Nickels all qualify for sectionals: MGM wrestling fourth at regionalsJohn Reimer won the 54 pound bracket for boys born 2012-2013, winning four matches. Reimer won an 8-2 decision in the championship match against Brody Hebel. Guenther Switzer fifth at 220 for state wrestlingDeangelo Clay finished first in the 210 pound bracket for boys born 2008-2009. Clay won all four matches by pinfall including the championship match, scoring a pinfall at 2:19 over Elliot Havlish. MGHS holds National Honor Society Induction CeremonyDylan Louison placed second in the 60 pound bracket for boys born 2012-2013. Louison reached the championship match and won three matches, including a pinfall (1:33) against Briar Bontreger. Joel Karls and Xavier Denman fifth at conference; Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling 13th as a teamIsaiah Anderson finished third in the 87 pound bracket for boys born 2012-2013. Anderson won five matches, including an 8-6 decision against Isaac Heine in the third-place match.Emily Karls placed third in the 172+ bracket for girls born 2012-2013. Karls scored three pinfalls, including a pinfall (2:57) against Addyson Claycomb in the third-place match.Oliver Salbego scored sixth in the 120 bracket for boys born 2012-2013. Salbego won three matches and reached the fifth-place match. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mgm Wrestling csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Kaden Connor and Cal Moreau combine to pitch shutout in a Monona Grove baseball win over Bullitt East Miles Nelson drives in four runs; Monona Grove baseball rolls to win over Madison West Referendum: Monona Grove tax rates would rise, but from a 30-year low Letter to the editor: Letter writer appears to have used fictional name Cottage Grove finalizes land sale to One Community Bank Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!