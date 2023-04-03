The MGM Silver Spartans Youth Wrestling program had six wrestlers medal at the WWF Kids Folkstyle Championships on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at the Alliant Energy Center for Youth State.

Xavier Denman, Nick Gallagher, Luke Rux, Chaston Dotzauer, Kaleo Cardoso and Austin Nickels all qualify for sectionals: MGM wrestling fourth at regionals

John Reimer won the 54 pound bracket for boys born 2012-2013, winning four matches. Reimer won an 8-2 decision in the championship match against Brody Hebel.

Guenther Switzer fifth at 220 for state wrestling
MGHS holds National Honor Society Induction Ceremony
Joel Karls and Xavier Denman fifth at conference; Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling 13th as a team

