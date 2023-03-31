The Silver Eagles committed six errors, allowing seven unearned runs in the loss. Pleasure Ridge scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, five in the second and three in the third to take an early lead they would not relinquish.
Monona Grove senior Miles Nelson hit a three-run homer in the third, scoring seniors Eddie Rivera and Mac Vesperman. Nelson also scored three runs in the loss. In his first three games this season, Nelson has recorded eight RBIs.
Sophomore Kaden Connor and freshman Cal Moreau combined to pitch a two-hitter in a Monona Grove baseball 5-0 victory over Bullitt East (KY) on Wednesday, March 29 at Bullitt East High School.
Connor pitched five innings, recording six strikeouts to pick up the win. Moreau pitched two innings in relief, recording two strikeouts.
Senior Miles Nelson hit an RBI double with two outs in the first to score senior Mac Vesperman in the top of the first inning.
Senior Jackson Hewitt drove in Moreau on an RBI single in the third. Also in the third, Vesperman drove in Hewitt and senior Eddie Rivera on a two-run single. Hewitt drove in sophomore Drew Larsen on a sacrifice flyout in the sixth.
Monona Grove 16, Madison West 3
Two seven-run innings propelled the Monona Grove baseball team to a 16-3 victory over Madison West at Woodside Sports Complex.
Leading the charge at the plate was senior Miles Nelson, who went two-for-five with four RBIs and two runs scored. Nelson hit a pair of two-run doubles in the top of the fourth and sixth innings. The Silver Eagles scored seven runs in each of those innings.
Freshman Cal Moreau also hit a two-run double in the fourth, finishing the game with two RBIs. Sophomore Kaden Connor went two-for-two with two RBIs, two walks and two runs scored.
Senior Jackson Hewitt, freshman Noah Schaller, junior Nick Guidici, sophomore Terek Verhage and sophomore Dom Najacht each recorded an RBI in the win.
On the mound, Hewitt earned the win with 3 ⅔ innings pitched and recorded four strikeouts. Senior Sam Baum pitched 2 ⅓ innings in relief, allowing just one hit and zero runs.