The Monona Grove baseball team struggled with errors in a 13-8 loss to Pleasure Ridge Park (KY) on Thursday, March 30 at Pleasure Ridge High School.

The Silver Eagles committed six errors, allowing seven unearned runs in the loss. Pleasure Ridge scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, five in the second and three in the third to take an early lead they would not relinquish.

