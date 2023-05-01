The Silver Eagles are 12-3 overall and in first place in the Badger-East Conference with a record of 9-1.
Monona Grove 5, Milton 3
Monona Grove broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and added an additional run in the sixth to win 5-3 over Milton on Thursday, April 27 at Milton High School.
In the fifth, sophomore Dom Najacht hit a two-run double to give Monona Grove the lead for good, scoring seniors Miles Nelson and Eddie Rivera. In the sixth, junior Nick Guidici hit an RBI double to score senior Mac Vasperman.
The Silver Eagles also scored two runs in the third. Guidici hit a sacrifice fly to score senior James Cullison and Rivera hit a fielder’s choice to score sophomore Kaden Connor.
On the mound, senior Jackson Hewitt pitched six innings to earn the win. Hewitt recorded four strikeouts and gave up three runs. Senior Sam Baum earned the save, pitching a scoreless seventh inning to give MG the win.
Monona Grove 9, Milton 5
Senior Mac Vesperman hit a home run and pitched two innings in a Monona Grove baseball 9-5 win over Milton on Tuesday, April 25 at Fireman’s Park.
Vesperman hit the solo home run in the bottom of the first inning and also scored two runs. On the mound, Vesperman pitched the sixth and seventh, recording four strikeouts and allowing just one hit. Sophomore Kaden Connor earned the win, pitching five innings with four strikeouts.
Senior Miles Nelson and sophomore Dom Najacht both led the Silver Eagles with two RBIs in the third inning. Nelson scored senior Jackson Hewitt and Vesperman on a two-run single, while Najacht hit a two-run single to score Nelson and senior Eddie Rivera.
Rivera and freshman Cal Moreau each drove in a run in the win.