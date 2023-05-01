Sun Prairie East scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Monona Grove baseball team 6-2 on Friday, April 28 at Sun Prairie East High School.

In the sixth, Sam Ostrenga drove in a run on a bunt single to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead. Sun Prairie East also scored a run on a fielder’s choice and a two-run single from Isaac Wendler.

