The Monona Grove baseball team returns a lot of experience for this upcoming season.
With 11 varsity players returning to the roster, the Silver Eagles were named as honorable mentions in the Baseball Wisconsin Preseason Division 1 rankings.
The Monona Grove baseball team returns a lot of experience for this upcoming season.
With 11 varsity players returning to the roster, the Silver Eagles were named as honorable mentions in the Baseball Wisconsin Preseason Division 1 rankings.
“Anytime you get that kind of acknowledgement, it puts a target on you, but I keep telling the kids, it’s about winning the day,” said Monona Grove head coach Kevin Connor. “We can have high expectations, lofty goals and other people can put goals on you, but at the end of the day, you have to win the day.”
Winning the day, a mantra focusing on what the players can control, will fall on the leadership of the Monona Grove seniors. The Silver Eagles have eight seniors on the roster, including Jackson Hewitt, who enters his third season on varsity.
A Saint Mary’s recruit, Hewitt was named to the 2022 Badger-East All-Conference second team as a pitcher with a record of 2-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 30 strikeouts. Hewitt also hit two home runs for a .429 batting average with 11 RBIs.
Another college recruit on the roster is senior Mac Vesperman, who is committed to Edgewood. Versperman recorded seven RBIs and scored seven runs last season.
The Silver Eagles also feature senior Miles Nelson, who did not play last season due to transferring from Sun Prairie. Nelson originally committed to play college baseball at Clark Atlanta, but is now committed to play at Milwaukee Area Technical College.
“Miles has been a great leader and he was a great leader for us last year,” said Connor. “He’s a very good pitcher, can hit the ball and he’s going to be a staple in our lineup.”
Also returning to the lineup with all-conference experience is senior James Cullison and sophomore Kaden Connor. Cullison, a first team all-conference selection, batted .444 in conference play with 10 runs scored and recorded 13 RBIs. Kaden Connor pitched 17 innings with 23 strikeouts.
Other players that return with varsity experience are seniors Eddie Rivera, Sam Baum, Isaac Dresen and Johnny Bittner. Sophomore Terek Verhage, junior Nick Guidici and sophomore Dom Najacht also return to the lineup with varsity experience.
The rest of the roster includes junior Reece Chynoweth, sophomore Chase Yinko, junior Auden Jatczak and sophomore Noah Schaller.
“We’re super excited to be working with this group,” said Connor. “This group of kids are highly motivated, play with a ton of energy and are a lot of fun to be around.”
Monona Grove opens the season at Mansfield Stadium on Tuesday, March 28 at 5 p.m. against Madison West.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.