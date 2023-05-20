Like it had done all season, the Monona Grove baseball team relied on strong pitching, timely hitting and also made enough plays in the field to earn a 2-1 win over Waunakee in the Badger-East Conference Championship Game on Friday, May 19 at Fireman’s Park.

Celebration

The Monona Grove baseball team celebrates with the conference trophy after winning the Badger-East Conference Championship with a 2-1 victory over Waunakee on Friday, May 19. 

“This group of kids have worked hard," said Monona Grove head coach Kevin Connor. "It's a great group to be around and they’ve got a good head on their shoulders."

Mac Vesperman
Senior Mac Vesperman fields a ground ball in a Monona Grove baseball 2-1 win over Waunakee on Friday, May 19. 
James Cullison
Senior James Cullison runs around the bases on a double from senior Miles Nelson in the first inning in a 2-1 Monona Grove win. 
Dom Najacht
Sophomore Dom Najacht makes a throw to first base for an out in a 2-1 win over Waunakee. 
Miles Nelson
Senior Miles Nelson scores a run on a wild pitch in a 2-1 win against Waunakee. 
Kaden Connor
Sophomore Kaden Connor throws a pitch in a 2-1 victory over Waunakee on Friday, May 19. 
