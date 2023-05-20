Like it had done all season, the Monona Grove baseball team relied on strong pitching, timely hitting and also made enough plays in the field to earn a 2-1 win over Waunakee in the Badger-East Conference Championship Game on Friday, May 19 at Fireman’s Park.
After senior James Cullison led off the game with a single, senior Miles Nelson drove in Cullison on an RBI double. Cullison, who was running on the pitch, flew around the bases from first base and scored without a throw. Nelson then scored on a wild pitch to give MG a 2-0 lead.
That would be enough run support for Monona Grove’s pitching staff. Sophomore Kaden Connor threw three innings, allowing one unearned run and recording three strikeouts.
Freshman Cal Moreau threw the last four innings, allowing three hits and recording four strikeouts.
“As we progressed throughout the season, we’ve leaned on Cal a little bit more and he pitched really well against Sun Prairie East, had a great start against Sauk Prairie and also in relief against McFarland on Wednesday,” Connor said. “We weren’t sure how many innings he was going to go… but Cal just showed that he needed the ball.”
In the top of the seventh inning, Waunakee had the potential tying run at third base with two outs. However, the Warriors hit a ground ball to Monona Grove sophomore shortstop Dom Najacht, who threw to senior first baseman Mac Vesperman for the final out.
Najacht helped end two potential Waunakee scoring threats in the second and third innings. Waunakee had runners in scoring position in both innings.
“Dom had a huge game at shortstop,” said Connor. “Our defense has been huge, not only in this game, but throughout the season. Dom at short has been solid and again, he stepped up on Friday night.”
Senior Jackson Hewitt also hit a double, while Connor recorded the fourth Monona Grove hit. The Silver Eagles win their first conference title since 2019 and finish with a 14-1 record in the Badger-East Conference.
Monona Grove 10, DeForest 1
The Silver Eagles rolled to a 10-1 win over DeForest on Tuesday, May 16 at DeForest High School.
Senior Mac Vesperman pitched a complete game in the win. Vesperman recorded seven strikeouts and allowed just one run. At the plate, Vesperman went 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Senior Jackson Hewitt led the Silver Eagles with three RBIs. Hewitt hit a two-run single in the top of the fourth inning, scoring Vesperman and senior Miles Nelson and also recorded an RBI single in the first, scoring junior Nick Guidici.
Guidici, senior James Cullison and sophomore Kaden Connor each drove in two runs, while Nelson recorded an RBI.