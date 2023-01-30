Junior Lucca Svaldi recorded eight points, going 4-4 at the free-throw line to put the game out of reach. Senior Eddie Rivera and junior Emmett Toijala each scored six points, while senior Cole Inda added four points and sophomore AJ Nelson recorded three points.
Monona Grove has doubled its win total from a season ago and is 12-5 overall. The Silver Eagles are tied for fifth in the Badger-East Conference with a record of 4-4.
Waunakee 81, Monona Grove 65
The Monona Grove boys basketball team battled hard in the first half against Waunakee, the Badger-East Conference leaders, but the Warriors pulled away with an 81-65 win over the Silver Eagles on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The Silver Eagles were tied with the Warriors until 2:50 left in the first half before Waunakee rattled off a 10-0 run, taking a 36-26 lead into the break. In the second half, the Silver Eagles got the lead down to single digits, but could not retake the lead.
Junior Isaiah Erb had a game-high 19 points, scoring 13 points in the second half. Senior Max Weise recorded 14 points to reach double figures, scoring a game-high four 3-pointers.
Senior Cole Inda scored nine points, while junior Emmett Toijala added eight points. Senior Eddie Rivera (7), junior Lucca Svaldi (5) and senior Josh Kirore (3) also contributed for the Silver Eagles.