hot Monona Grove boys basketball defeated by DeForest By Calahan Steed Feb 6, 2023

Jackson Accuardi of DeForest gave the Silver Eagles' defense problems.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore forward scored a game-high 24 points as the Monona Grove boys basketball team lost 79-62 to the Norksies on Friday, Feb. 3 at DeForest High School.

For Monona Grove, senior Max Weise made five 3-pointers to score 15 points. Junior Isaiah Erb reached double figures with 14 points scored.

Sophomore AJ Nelson (9), junior Emmett Toijala (7), senior Cole Inda (5) senior Conner Fritz (4), senior Josh Kirore (3), junior Lucca Svaldi (2), senior DeAndre Lemon (2) and sophomore Chase Yinko (1) also contributed for the Silver Eagles.

Monona Grove (13-6 overall, 5-5 conference) is in fifth-place in the Badger-East Conference.