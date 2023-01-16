The Monona Grove boys basketball team scored the game’s first 24 points in their 67-29 win over Green Bay East on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Monona Grove High School.

The 1998 Monona Grove boys basketball team that went to state were in attendance for Saturday's game against Green Bay East. 
Junior Isaiah Erb scored a game-high 15 points for the Silver Eagles. Senior Max Weise had nine points, senior Cole Inda recorded eight points and juniors Emmett Toijala and Lucca Svaldi each scored seven points.

