Five different Silver Eagles reached double figures as Monona Grove scored their second-highest point total of the season. Junior Isaiah Erb and senior Cole Inda each scored 15 points to lead the Silver Eagles with Inda scoring 13 points in the second half.
Junior Emmett Toijala added 12 points, senior Eddie Rivera scored 11 and junior Lucca Svaldi contributed 10 points to also reach double figures. Senior Josh Kirore (6), sophomore AJ Nelson (6) and senior Johnny Bittner (4) also contributed.
The Silver Eagles were in control of the lead for nearly the entire game. With a single-digit lead in the second half, Monona Grove saw its lead balloon to double digits in a matter of minutes thanks to some strong play from its senior class.
Rivera hit a 3-pointer and then stole the ball on defense, leading to a 3-point play from Inda. The Silver Eagles forced another turnover on defense, which led to Bittner being fouled, but making the basket in transition, pushing the lead to 52-38 with 11 minutes left. MG kept the lead at double digits until there were 43 seconds left in the game.
Monona Grove is 14-6 overall and fifth in the Badger-East Conference with a record of 6-5. The boys basketball game against Watertown that was canceled on Thursday, Feb. 9 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21.