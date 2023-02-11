The Monona Grove boys basketball team’s offense came to life in a 79-71 win over Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Monona Grove High School.

AJ Nelson
Sophomore AJ Nelson gets fouled while going up for a rebound in a Monona Grove 79-71 win over Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Feb. 11. Nelson scored six points in the win. 

Five different Silver Eagles reached double figures as Monona Grove scored their second-highest point total of the season. Junior Isaiah Erb and senior Cole Inda each scored 15 points to lead the Silver Eagles with Inda scoring 13 points in the second half.

Cole Inda
Senior Cole Inda goes up for a shot against Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Feb. 11. 
Josh Kirore
Senior Josh Kirore plays defense in a Monona Grove 79-71 win over Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Feb. 11. 
Eddie Rivera
Senior Eddie Rivera goes up for a shot against Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Feb. 11. Rivera scored 11 points in the win. 
Emmett Toijala
Junior Emmett Toijala fights through contact to get a shot off against Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Feb. 11. 
Lucca Svaldi
Junior Lucca Svaldi attempts a shot over a host of Fort Atkinson defenders. 
Johnny Bittner
Senior Johnny Bittner goes up for a shot against Fort Atkinson. 

