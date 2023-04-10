hot MONONA GROVE BOYS GOLF Monona Grove boys golf fifth at Stoughton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Grove boys golf team finished fifth out of 10 teams at the Stoughton Invitational on Monday, April 10 with a score of 348. Monona Grove boys golf looking to continue strong play from last seasonIsaiah Erb led the Silver Eagles with a score of 85. Rylan Conley finished one stroke behind Erb with an 86, Noah Frederickson scored an 87 and Sean Clark carded a 90. Isaiah Erb named by Monona Grove High School as its male "Athlete of the Month" for the month of MarchTyson Turner’s score of 93 was not used in the team tally. Edgerton won the event with a score of 323. Triton Karns-Bingham, Wyatt Groth, Eliot Sheahan and Tyson Turner named to Badger-East All-Conference Team Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now O’Connor wins fourth term as Monona Mayor Voters approve Monona Grove School District referendum in election MG baseball: Kaden Connor throws a no-hitter against Oregon Dani Lucey hits go-ahead two-run homer in a Monona Grove softball win against Fort Atkinson Alex Mory follows in father's footsteps to become new head coach of Monona Grove boys tennis, Silver Eagles starting up new season Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!