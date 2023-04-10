The Monona Grove boys golf team finished fifth out of 10 teams at the Stoughton Invitational on Monday, April 10 with a score of 348.

Isaiah Erb led the Silver Eagles with a score of 85. Rylan Conley finished one stroke behind Erb with an 86, Noah Frederickson scored an 87 and Sean Clark carded a 90.

