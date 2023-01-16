Jicha scored once in the second period and twice in the third period. Jicha’s goal at the 13:26 mark in the final period put the Panthers up 3-2. Logan Letherberry provided the assist.
For Monona Grove, junior forward Wyatt Groth scored in the second period off an assist from senior forward Eliot Sheahan. Junior forward Tyler Genschaw scored in the third period to briefly tie the game at 2-2.
In net, junior goalie Ethan Warnke had a 93% save rate with 39 saves.
Monona Grove is 9-6 overall and 5-2 in the Badger-East Conference, sitting in third place.
Monona Grove 5, Stoughton 3
Sophomore forward Will O’Rourke scored twice in a Monona Grove boys hockey 5-3 win against Stoughton at Mandt Community Ice Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
O’Rourke scored in the first period off an assist from sophomore defenseman Tyson Rosol. In the second period, O’Rourke scored off an assist from sophomore forward Drew Larsen and junior forward Harrison Straka.
Also scoring for Monona Grove was junior forward Tyson Turner with an unassisted goal in the first period. Sophomore Jace Tourtillott scored off an assist from senior forward Eliot Sheahan in the first period.
Junior forward Wyatt Groth scored on a power play in the first period, assisted by senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham in the first period. Monona Grove out-shot Stoughton 57-17 in the win.
Junior goalie Ethan Warnke recorded eight saves in the win.