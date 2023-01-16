Andrew Jicha proved to be a problem for the Monona Grove boys hockey team all night on Saturday, Jan 14.

The Oregon junior scored a hat trick and also scored the go-ahead goal for the Panthers as the Silver Eagles fell 3-2 in the Badger Challenge at Oregon Ice Arena.

