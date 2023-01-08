Waupun goalie Blake Colker was tough to get past on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Colker recorded 35 saves for a 95% save rate as the Monona Grove boys hockey team fell 6-2 to Waupun at Waupun Ice Arena.
Nate Blazer scored twice for Waupun, while Mason Holz, Cade Hartgerink, Dakota Stephens and Payson Landal also recorded a goal.
For Monona Grove, junior forward Tyson Turner scored on a power play in the first period, and sophomore defenseman Jenner Zeutzius scored in the third period, assisted by junior forward Wyatt Groth.
Freshman goalie Wyatt Godfrey recorded 20 saves in the loss.
Monona Grove is 8-5 overall and 4-2 in the Badger-East Conference.
In a battle between two of the top teams in the Badger-East Conference, the Silver Eagles and Waunakee Warriors did not disappoint.
Each team had a player score a hat trick as Waunakee defeated Monona Grove 7-5 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Monona Grove sophomore forward Drew Larsen scored in the first period, assisted by junior forward Nicolo Quartuccio. Waunakee took a 2-1 lead off goals from David Emerich and Tate Schmidt before junior forward Wyatt Groth tied the game at 2-2 for MG with a goal.
Senior forward Eliot Sheahan gave Monona Grove a 3-2 lead with a goal in the first period, assisted by junior forward Tyler Genschaw and senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham. Waunakee took a 4-3 lead after the first period with goals from Emerich and Carter Allison.
Emrich completed his hat trick with a goal in the second period, putting Waunakee up 5-3. Groth then scored his second goal on a power play, assisted by Sheahan and Karns-Bingham. Schmidt then scored his second goal, extending the Waunakee lead to 6-4.
Groth completed the hat trick with a short-handed goal in the third period, assisted by junior forward Tyson Turner to cut the lead to 6-5. Waunakee scored at the 11:53 mark in the third period to put the game away as Gavin Cisewski scored on a short-handed goal.
Junior goalie Ethan Warnke recorded 32 saves in the loss.
