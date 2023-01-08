Waupun goalie Blake Colker was tough to get past on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Colker recorded 35 saves for a 95% save rate as the Monona Grove boys hockey team fell 6-2 to Waupun at Waupun Ice Arena.

