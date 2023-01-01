The Monona Grove boys hockey wrapped up the Culver’s Cup at Hartmeyer Ice Arena with a 3-1 victory over Cedarburg on Friday, Dec. 30.

Junior defensemen Connor Churches scored in the first period to give Monona Grove the early lead.

