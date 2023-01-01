The Monona Grove boys hockey wrapped up the Culver’s Cup at Hartmeyer Ice Arena with a 3-1 victory over Cedarburg on Friday, Dec. 30.
Junior defensemen Connor Churches scored in the first period to give Monona Grove the early lead.
After Cedarburg tied the game at 1-1, junior forward Wyatt Groth scored on a power play in the third period, assisted by senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham and junior forward Tyson Turner. Karns-Bingham then scored on an empty net in the third period to give the Silver Eagles the 3-1 win.
Junior goalie Ethan Warnke recorded 20 saves in the win. The Silver Eagles went 2-1 at the tournament. Monona Grove is 8-3 on the season.
Caden Feinstein scored four goals and recorded three assists for Madison Memorial in a 8-3 win over MG on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Spencer Vanden-Heuvel and Wyatt Helseth each recorded two goals, while Elijah Elmer also scored for the Spartans.
For Monona Grove, all goals came in the third period. Junior forward Tyler Genschaw scored off assists from junior forwards Tyson Turner and Wyatt Groth. Groth then scored twice in the period with both assists coming from Genschaw.
Junior goalie Ethan Warnke recorded 23 saves.
Six different Silver Eagles found the back of the net in an 8-3 win over Oshkosh on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Junior forward Wyatt Groth scored in the first period off an assist from junior defensemen Connor Churches. In the second period, junior forward Tyson Turner scored on a power play, assisted by junior forward Tyler Genschaw and senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham.
Junior forward Nicolo Quartuccio scored off assists from Karns-Bingham and senior forward Eliot Sheahan. Turner then scored in the second period, putting MG up 4-1, off assists from Genschaw and Groth.
In the third period, Genschaw scored on a power play, assisted by Groth and junior defensemen Huntley Williams. Sophomore forward Will O’Rourke scored off assists from sophomore forward Drew Larsen and sophomore forward Myles Bible to make the score 6-1.
Monona Grove scored two more goals in the third period with Groth scoring on a short-handed goal, while Karns-Bingham found the net on assists from Quartuccio and Sheahan.
Freshman goalie Wyatt Godfrey recorded 27 saves.
