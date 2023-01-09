The Monona Grove boys swim team traveled out to Iowa for the Linn-Mar Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7, taking seventh with five top-10 finishes.

Vonn Scheunemann
Buy Now

Freshman Vonn Scheunemann swims the 100-yard butterfly against DeForest. 

Ethan Johnson swam fourth in the 200-yard individual medley at two minutes and 3.96 seconds. Johnson took seventh in the 100-yard butterfly at 53.74 seconds, while Hayden McGlynn (55.01) finished 11th.

Ethan Johnson wins two events; Monona Grove boys swim fifth at Sauk Prairie Invitational
Danny O'Malley apart of three winning events; Monona Grove boys swim defeats Stoughton
Monona Grove boys swim 18th in Division 1 state meet
Cottage Grove, Monona and McFarland Year in Review 2022

Tags