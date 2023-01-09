The Monona Grove boys swim team traveled out to Iowa for the Linn-Mar Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7, taking seventh with five top-10 finishes.
Ethan Johnson swam fourth in the 200-yard individual medley at two minutes and 3.96 seconds. Johnson took seventh in the 100-yard butterfly at 53.74 seconds, while Hayden McGlynn (55.01) finished 11th.
Team scores: Waukee 505, Linn-Mar 317, Pleasant Valley 308, Iowa City West 278, Dowling Catholic 269, Sioux City 256, Monona Grove 100, Rock Island 79, Burlington (IA) 49.
Monona Grove 115, DeForest 49
The Monona Grove boys swim team won nine events in a 115-49 victory against DeForest on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at DeForest High School.
Sophomore Hayden McGlynn, junior Sam Steenhagen, junior Ethan Johnson and junior Danny O’Malley took first place in the 200-yard medley relay at one minute and 50.81 seconds. Johnson (2:07.33) and McGlynn (2:11.11) finished first and second respectively in the 200-yard individual medley.
O’Malley won the 50-yard freestyle at 24.95 seconds. Senior Joey Thompson finished first in the 100-yard freestyle at 57.81 seconds. McGlynn swam first in the 100-yard butterfly at 58.12 seconds.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Steenhagen, junior Blake Cook, freshman Dominic Puccio and Thompson took first at 1:47.46. Johnson (1:00.21) and O’Malley (1:03.87) finished first and second in the 100-yard backstroke.
Steenhagen won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:11.42, while sophomore Braydon Campbell (1:14.52) took second. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Johnson, Thompson, O’Malley and McGlynn finished first at 3:46.19.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Puccio took second at 2:06.50. Cook scored second in the 500-yard freestyle at 6:15.89.