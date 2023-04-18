The Silver Eagles earned three wins at singles and one win at doubles in a 4-3 victory over Milton on Tuesday, April 18 at Milton High School.

Anders Rasmussen won No. 2 singles (6-3, 6-3) over Colton Waltz. John Rathgeber defeated Colton Conway (6-4, 6-3) at No. 3 singles.

