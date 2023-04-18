hot Monona Grove boys tennis defeats Milton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 18, 2023 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Silver Eagles earned three wins at singles and one win at doubles in a 4-3 victory over Milton on Tuesday, April 18 at Milton High School. Alex Mory follows in father's footsteps to become new head coach of Monona Grove boys tennis, Silver Eagles starting up new seasonAnders Rasmussen won No. 2 singles (6-3, 6-3) over Colton Waltz. John Rathgeber defeated Colton Conway (6-4, 6-3) at No. 3 singles. Monona Grove boys golf fifth at The Oaks in Badger-East Conference playTaite Thomas claimed No. 4 singles (6-0, 6-3) against Sage Grady. At No. 3 doubles, Carson Kornstedt and Noah O’Brien won (6-2, 6-2) against Alex Evans and Lake Leidholdt. In library-less Cottage Grove, gaps in community offerings filling inFor Milton, Reid Washkoviak defeated Nathaniel Posset (6-3, 7-5) at No. 1 singles. Logan Eithun and Zach Obershaw won (6-4, 6-4) against Dillon O’Brien and AJ Nelson at No. 1 doubles. Monona Grove boys tennis defeats WaunakeeAleks Kablar and Thomas Roddy defeated Lincoln Metcalfe and Wyatt Groth (6-2, 6-1) at No. 2 doubles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Tennis csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Meeting to showcase three concepts for San Damiano's future in Monona Monona Grove boys golf wins at Waunakee; places ninth at Monona Grove Invite Monona Grove track and field competes in duals against Baraboo and participates in Badger Challenge Monona Grove baseball rolls through Monroe and Kettle Moraine Monona Grove softball sees offense shine in wins against Monroe and Beloit Memorial Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!