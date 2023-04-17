In its lone victory, the Silver Eagles won 4-3 against Greendale. At No. 2 singles, Anders Rasmussen defeated (6-2, 6-3) Kieran Ortloff, while Connor Davis won (6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-4) against Fonsi Crespo-Beaudot at No. 4 singles.
At No. 2 doubles, Lincoln Metcalfe and Dillon O’Brien won (6-3, 2-6, 11-9) against Thomas Hanlon and Brad Forest. Noah O’Brien and Carson Kornstedt defeated Ethan Pajanustan and Arian Jazayeri (6-3, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.
For Greendale, Yacine Ferjani swept (6-0, 6-0) Nathaniel Posset at No. 1 singles. Alex BeVirt defeated Taite Thomas (6-3, 6-4) at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Evan Xiong and Jack Griffin won (3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-5) against AJ Nelson and Bode Kroll.
Monona Grove 4, Waunakee 3
The Silver Eagles swept singles competition in a 4-3 win over Waunakee on Thursday, April 13 at Ahuska Park.
Nathaniel Posset won No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-2) against Levi Christian. Anders Rasmussen claimed No. 2 singles (4-6, 6-4, 10-6) over Noah Sell.
John Rathgeber defeated Owen Manley (7-6 (4), 6-4, 10-6) at No. 3 singles. Taite Thomas won No. 4 singles (6-4, 1-6, 17-15) against Copeland Leitz.
At No. 1 doubles, Waunakee’s George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth won (6-0, 6-4) against AJ Nelson and Bode Kroll. Aiden Schmalz and Xander Priest claimed No. 2 doubles (6-1, 6-3) against Lincoln Metcalfe and Dillon O’Brien.
At No. 3 doubles, Charlie Zimbric and Louis Zimbric of Waunakee won (6-4, 7-6 (3)) against Connor Davis and Carson Kornstedt.
Monona Grove 7, Portage 0
The Silver Eagles started off the season with a 7-0 sweep of Portage in the Badger Challenge on Tuesday, April 11 at Ahuska Park.
Nathaniel Posset won No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-1) over Owen Benck. Anders Rasmussen defeated Ethan Macomber (6-0, 6-1) at No. 2 singles.
Taite Thomas claimed No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-0) against River Meierdirk. Connor Davis swept Payton Shirley (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, AJ Nelson and Bode Kroll won (6-0, 6-2) against Enzo Rostamo and Grady Saalsaa. Lincoln Metcalfe and Dillon O’Brien swept (6-0, 6-0) Garrett Crawford and Javier Moyotl at No. 2 doubles.
Wyatt Groth and Carson Kornstedt won (6-2, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles against Jackson Ryan and David Williams.