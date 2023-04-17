The Monona Grove boys tennis team went 1-4 at the Brookfield Central High School Invitational on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.

In its lone victory, the Silver Eagles won 4-3 against Greendale. At No. 2 singles, Anders Rasmussen defeated (6-2, 6-3) Kieran Ortloff, while Connor Davis won (6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-4) against Fonsi Crespo-Beaudot at No. 4 singles.

