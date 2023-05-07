The Monona Grove boys and girls track and field team competed at the Spartan Invite on Friday, May 5 at Madison Memorial High School.

For the boys, the 4x400 relay team ran unopposed, taking a time of 3:42.33. Junior Jayden Gramann (43.80) ran third in the 300-meter hurdles finals. Gramann (17.76) and junior David Loess (18.56) scored eighth and ninth in the 110-meter hurdles finals.

