For the boys, the 4x400 relay team ran unopposed, taking a time of 3:42.33. Junior Jayden Gramann (43.80) ran third in the 300-meter hurdles finals. Gramann (17.76) and junior David Loess (18.56) scored eighth and ninth in the 110-meter hurdles finals.
Freshman Henry Hogan scored fifth in the long jump at 19 feet and 11.5 inches. In the discus throw, junior Liam Miller threw fifth at 127 feet and seven inches. Miller (42’ 1.25”) and junior Eli Theiler (42’ 1.25) took eighth and ninth in the shot put.
Junior Kyle Nelson took sixth in the high jump at five feet and eight inches. Seniors Brady Voss (11.92) and Cuinn Larsh (11.94) ran seventh and eighth in the 100-meter dash finals. Voss (23.72) took second and Larsh (24.04) scored 10th in the 200-meter dash.
In the triple jump, Voss scored fifth at 39 feet and 8.5 inches. Senior Gavin Larson (10’ 6”) placed ninth in the pole vault. The 4x200 relay team scored fifth at 1:33.47.
For the girls, senior Madeline Hogan won the 100-meter hurdles at 15.52 seconds, while sophomore Cassie King (18.01) ran third. Hogan also won the 300-meter hurdles in 46.45 seconds, while King (51.26) scored fifth.
Hogan ran third in the 200-meter dash at 26.89 seconds and finished fifth in the high jump at four feet and 10 inches, while junior Allie Simac (4’ 8”) took ninth.
Senior Erica Eastman (5:22.13) took fourth in the 1600 meter. Senior Jane Procter (117’ 1”) placed fifth in the discus throw and sophomore Julia Robbins (93’ 2”) scored 10th.
In the pole vault, freshman Mya Zukowski scored in sixth with a mark of eight feet, while Simac (7’ 6”) took ninth.
Junior Elise Quale threw ninth in the shot put at 29 feet and eight inches. Junior Abby McConnell (2:41.52) scored 10th in the 800 meter.
Badger South Quad
At the Badger South Quad, the Monona Grove boys track and field team finished in first place with 109 points, while the girls team took second with 68 points on Tuesday, May 2 at Stoughton High School.
For the boys, seniors Brady Voss (11.86) and Cuinn Larsh (12.07) finished 1-2 in the 100-meter dash. Sophomore Cal Woerth (12.21) ran fifth in the event.
Voss won the 200-meter dash in 24.45 seconds, while junior Zachary Cadogan (25.01) and freshman Nicholas Linder Olivencia (25.19) ran third and fifth.
Junior Nick Pacubas (11:08.80) won the 3200 meter, while sophomore Braydon Campbell (11:10.50) and junior Blake Cook (11:25.07) ran second and third.
Freshman Gavin Sparks (21.20) won the 110-meter hurdles, while freshman Eli Boger (22.10), sophomore Henry Schmitt (23.10) and freshman Gavin Miller (23.80) finished second, third and fourth.
The 4x200 relay team of senior Max Loeder, senior Ben Breitbach, junior Andy Li and junior Tate Hepler finished in first place at 1:45.77. The 4x400 relay team of junior Jayden Gramann, Cadogan, Woerth and junior Kyle Nelson took first at 3:46.78.
The 4x800 relay team of Pacubas, Campbell, junior Adam Gray and senior Xavier Wollermann finished in first at 9:01.10. Senior Xavier Faison won the high jump at five feet and six inches.
In the 400 meter, Gramann (50.50), Woerth (53.34) and Voss (54.34) scored second, third and fifth. Boger (53.74), Sparks (55.21) and Loeder (58.11) placed third, fourth and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Junior Samuel Braselton (2:18.40) took second in the 800 meter, while freshman William Genne (2:26.96) and sophomore Peyton Janda (2:35.27) placed fourth and fifth. Braselton (5:02.49) placed third in the 1600 meter.
In the discus throw, juniors Liam Miller (124’ 9”) and Easton Luedke (123’ 3”) took second and third. Junior Jack Otto scored third in the pole vault at nine feet and six inches.
The 4x100 relay team of Lindert Olivencia, Cadogan, junior Gavin Hablewitz and sophomore Chixing Thao ran second at 47.11 seconds. In the shot put, sophomore Jacob Bonjour placed fifth at 38 feet and 10 inches.
Senior Gavin Larson scored fifth in the long jump at 17 feet. In the triple jump, junior Andi Li (34’ 10”) and junior Leon Li (31’ 7.5”) scored third and fifth.
For the girls, senior Madeline Hogan won the 100-meter dash in 12.90 seconds. Freshman Evelyn Stelzer won the triple jump in 27 feet and nine inches.
Freshman Mya Zukowski finished first in the 400 meter at 1:06.84, while freshman Kyla Schneider (1:10.72) and sophomore Reese Jorgensen (1:11.37) took fourth and fifth.
In the 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Cassandra King (18.40) finished in first, while Zukowski (18.60) and sophomore Reese Jorgenson (19.50) placed third and fifth. King also won the 300-meter hurdles in 53.63 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team of juniors Anna Raskob, Megan Keaveny, Laila Fackie and Abby Bykowski finished first in 56.04 seconds. In the high jump, sophomore Reese Jorgensen scored first at four feet and eight inches, while freshman Natalie Egstad (4’ 0”) and junior Carmen Gonzalez (4’ 0”) took fourth and fifth.
Sophomore Ramona Angilieri ran fifth at 30.96 seconds in the 200 meter. In the shot put, Hogan (29’ 1”) and Fackie (28’ 9.5”) threw fourth and fifth.
In the discus throw, senior Jane Procter (96’ 3”) and sophomore Julia Robbins (91’ 2”) finished third and fourth. Zukowski and junior Allie Simac tied for second in the pole vault with a height of seven feet.