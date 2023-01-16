Sydney Cherney has been unstoppable as of late for the Reedsburg Beavers.
The junior, who has offers from Michigan Tech and Maryville University, had scored over 25 points in her last four games.
Sydney Cherney has been unstoppable as of late for the Reedsburg Beavers.
The junior, who has offers from Michigan Tech and Maryville University, had scored over 25 points in her last four games.
Against the Monona Grove girls basketball team on Saturday, Jan. 14, Cherney scored a career-high 50 points as Reedsburg defeated Monona Grove 67-54 in the Badger Challenge at Milton High School.
Cherney went 20-27 from the free-throw line and made four 3-pointers in the win. Cherney scored a previous-high 42 points against DeForest earlier in the season on Thursday, Nov. 22.
For Monona Grove, junior Brooklyn Tortorice made five field goals, scoring 14 points. Junior Abbey Inda recorded nine points, while junior Karsyn Nelson added eight points.
Junior Aubrey Smith and senior Taylor Moreau each scored seven points, senior Delaney Bracken contributed three points and sophomores Avery Tirschman and Kora Glynn both recorded two points.
Monona Grove is 12-2 overall and 7-0 in the Badger-East Conference.
Balanced scoring led the Monona Grove girls basketball team to an 84-50 win over Madison East on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Monona Grove High School.
All 12 players scored at least one basket in the win. Senior Taylor Moreau finished the game with 13 points, scoring 12 points in the first half.
Sophomore Avery Tirschman scored all of her points in the second half, contributing 12 points. Junior Aubrey Smith also recorded 12 points to reach double figures.
Junior Tia Justice and senior Delaney Bracken each added eight points, junior Abbey Inda scored seven and junior Karsyn Nelson and freshman Danielle Becker both scored six points.
Sophomore Lauren Reed recorded five points, sophomore Sophia Lee added three points and junior Brooklyn Tortorice and sophomore Kora Glynn each scored two points.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.