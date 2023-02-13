The Monona Grove girls basketball team completed their Badger-East Conference schedule without a blemish on Friday, Feb. 10, winning 70-32 over Milton to finish the regular season undefeated in conference play.

Leading the way was junior Abbey Inda, who had a game-high 15 points. Inda nearly recorded a double-double, finishing the game with nine rebounds along with four assists.

