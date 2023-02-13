The Monona Grove girls basketball team completed their Badger-East Conference schedule without a blemish on Friday, Feb. 10, winning 70-32 over Milton to finish the regular season undefeated in conference play.
The Silver Eagles were seeded as the one seed in the Division 2 Sectional 3 Bracket. Monona Grove will face the winner of Milton/Mount Horeb in the regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at Monona Grove High School.
Monona Grove 72, Stoughton 37
The Monona Grove girls basketball dominated Stoughton in the second half of the Silver Eagles 72-37 win on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Monona Grove High School.
The Silver Eagles out-scored the Vikings 43-16 after MG led 29-21 at the half. Junior Abbey Inda led the Silver Eagles with 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Senior Delaney Bracken scored 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field, while collecting seven rebounds. Junior Tia Justice added 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting with seven rebounds.
Freshman Danielle Becker went 3-3 in 3-point field goal attempts to score nine points. Junior Aubrey Smith scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and three blocks. Sophomore Avery Tirschman had six points, five rebounds and three assists.
Junior Karsyn Nelson recorded five points and five assists. Senior Taylor Moreau contributed five points, four rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Kora Glynn scored three points, while junior Brooklyn Tortorice added two points.
The Silver Eagles were dominant on the boards, collecting 48 rebounds. MG also forced 13 steals, blocked six shots and recorded 23 assists.