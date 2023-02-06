With MG up 57-56 with 17 seconds left, a missed free throw by Silver Eagles was rebounded by Sara Murdock. Murdock looked up and saw an open Close streaking toward the Monona Grove basket on a fast break. Murdock’s pass was on the money and Close raced to the basket, getting a contested layup to fall through the net with 14 seconds left.
On the ensuing inbounds, the Silver Eagles had the ball stolen and Olivia Close of Wauwatosa East was fouled. Oliva Close, who finished the game with 30 points, calmly sank both free throws to put Wauwatosa East up 60-57 with five seconds left.
MG turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds and Wauwatosa put the game away with another made free throw.
The Silver Eagles were led by junior Brooklyn Tortorice, who scored 14 points and had five rebounds. Tortorice put the Silver Eagles in the driver’s seat with under a minute left on a 3-pointer, which had given Monona Grove the lead.
Senior Taylor Moreau reached double figures with 10 points scored. Sophomore Avery Tirschman added eight points, junior Karsyn Nelson scored seven, while juniors Abbey Inda, Tia Justice and Aubrey Smith all scored six points.
Monona Grove is 17-3 overall and is 12-0 in the Badger-East Conference.
Monona Grove 54, Fort Atkinson 34
The Monona Grove girls basketball team continued their undefeated conference season with a 54-34 win over Fort Atkinson in Badger-East Conference play on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Fort Atkinson High School.
Junior Brooklyn Tortorice scored a game-high 15 points, making three 3-pointers in the win. Senior Taylor Moreau shot 50% from the field, scoring 13 points.
Sophomore Avery Tirschman scored seven points, collected seven rebounds and four steals. Junior Tia Justice added six points, junior Aubrey Smith recorded five points and freshman Danielle Becker contributed four points.
Juniors Karsyn Nelson and Abbey Inda each scored two points. Inda also collected seven rebounds and had five assists.