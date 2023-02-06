A late basket by Emma Close of Wauwatosa East defeated the Monona Grove girls basketball team 61-57 in a non-conference game at Monona Grove High School on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Junior Tia Justice goes up for a shot in a Monona Grove 61-57 loss to Wauwatosa East on Saturday, Feb. 4. 

With MG up 57-56 with 17 seconds left, a missed free throw by Silver Eagles was rebounded by Sara Murdock. Murdock looked up and saw an open Close streaking toward the Monona Grove basket on a fast break. Murdock’s pass was on the money and Close raced to the basket, getting a contested layup to fall through the net with 14 seconds left.

Senior Taylor Moreau puts up a layup against Wauwatosa East on Saturday, Feb. 4. 
Junior Aubrey Smith goes up for a shot on Saturday, Feb. 4. 
Junior Karsyn Nelson hits a floater on Saturday, Feb. 4. 
