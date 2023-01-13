Balanced scoring led the Monona Grove girls basketball team to an 84-50 win over Madison East on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Monona Grove High School.

All 12 players scored at least one basket in the win. Senior Taylor Moreau finished the game with 13 points, scoring 12 points in the first half.

