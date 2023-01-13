hot Monona Grove girls basketball rolls to a victory over Madison East By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Balanced scoring led the Monona Grove girls basketball team to an 84-50 win over Madison East on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Monona Grove High School. Monona Grove girls basketball wins eighth-straight game with a win against MiltonAll 12 players scored at least one basket in the win. Senior Taylor Moreau finished the game with 13 points, scoring 12 points in the first half. Will O'Rourke scores twice in Monona Grove boys hockey win against StoughtonSophomore Avery Tirschman scored all of her points in the second half, contributing 12 points. Junior Aubrey Smith also recorded 12 points to reach double figures. Wyatt Groth scores hat trick; Monona Grove boys hockey loses to Waunakee in high-scoring affairJunior Tia Justice and senior Delaney Bracken each added eight points, junior Abbey Inda scored seven and junior Karsyn Nelson and freshman Danielle Becker both scored six points. Miracle League begins to finish up second seasonSophomore Lauren Reed recorded five points, sophomore Sophia Lee added three points and junior Brooklyn Tortorice and sophomore Kora Glynn each scored two points.Monona Grove is 12-1 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now McKinney resigns from Monona Grove School Board Isaiah Erb scores career-high 24 points in a Monona Grove boys basketball win against West Bend West Monona Grove girls basketball wins eighth-straight game with a win against Milton Monona Grove boys swim defeats DeForest; seventh at Linn-Mar Invite Will O'Rourke scores twice in Monona Grove boys hockey win against Stoughton Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!