Junior Tia Justice scored 12 points, and junior Abbey Inda added 11 points. Junior Aubrey Smith scored nine points, junior Brooklyn Tortorice recorded eight points, while senior Taylor Moreau and freshman Danielle Becker each contributed six points.
Monona Grove is 11-1 on the season and is in first place in the Badger-East with a record of 7-0.
Monona Grove 53, Sun Prairie West 51
Junior Brooklyn Tortorice hit the go-ahead shot for the Monona Grove girls basketball team in a 53-51 upset win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Tortorice scored with 15 seconds left, putting MG up 53-51 over the eighth-ranked team in Division 1 at Sun Prairie West High School. Tortorice recorded 11 points in the win.
Senior Taylor Moreau had a game-high 20 points, going 7-7 at the free-throw line. Junior Tia Justice (8), junior Abbey Inda (6), junior Aubrey Smith (6) and junior Karsyn Nelson (2) also contributed for Monona Grove.
Monona Grove 55, Mineral Point 42
Senior Taylor Moreau shot 67% from the field to score 17 points in a 55-42 win against Mineral Point on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Moreau recorded two steals in the win. Junior Aubrey Smith scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds. Junior Tia Justice went 3-3 from the field, scoring seven points.
Sophomore Avery Tirschman added six points. Junior Abbey Inda recorded five points, five rebounds and five assists. Senior Delaney Bracken also scored five points.
Junior Karsyn Nelson added four points and grabbed five rebounds. Junior Brooklyn Tortorice recorded two points and collected five rebounds.
Monona Grove 58, Columbus 42
The Silver Eagles won 58-42 against Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Junior Karsyn Nelson shot 5 of 11 from the field, finishing the game with 12 points. Senior Taylor Moreau also reached double figures with 10 points scored.
Junior Abbey Inda led the Silver Eagles with 10 rebounds and added nine points. Junior Brooklyn Tortorice also scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Sophomore Avery Tirschman (5), senior Delaney Bracken (4), junior Tia Justice (4), sophomore Sophia Lee (3) and junior Aubrey Smith (2) also contributed for Monona Grove.