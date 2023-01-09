The Monona Grove girls basketball team won its eighth-straight game on Saturday, Jan. 7 with a 67-48 win against Milton at Monona Grove High School.

Junior Tia Justice scored 12 points, and junior Abbey Inda added 11 points. Junior Aubrey Smith scored nine points, junior Brooklyn Tortorice recorded eight points, while senior Taylor Moreau and freshman Danielle Becker each contributed six points.

