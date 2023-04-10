The Monona Grove girls soccer team was defeated 6-0 by Madison West on Saturday, April 8 at Madison College.

Monona Grove girls soccer draws against Sun Prairie East

The Silver Eagles are 1-1-2 on the season.

Madeline Hogan top 10 in two events; Monona Grove track and field competes at State Indoor Track Championships
Alex Mory follows in father's footsteps to become new head coach of Monona Grove boys tennis, Silver Eagles starting up new season

Tags