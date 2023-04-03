hot MONONA GROVE GIRLS SOCCER Monona Grove girls soccer draws against Sun Prairie East By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Sophomore Avery Tirschman battles for the ball in a 1-1 draw against Sun Prairie East on Thursday, March 30. Ryan Gregory The Monona Grove girls soccer team tied Sun Prairie East with a 1-1 draw on Thursday, March 30 at Sun Prairie East High School. Monona Grove girls soccer kicking off a new seasonSophomore Abby Koonce scored for Monona Grove in the first half, assisted by senior Maia Romero. Shaela Elert tied the game for Sun Prairie East in the second half off a penalty kick. Miles Nelson drives in four runs; Monona Grove baseball rolls to win over Madison WestMonona Grove is 1-0-1 on the season. Young, but talented: Monona Grove softball looking for strong contributions from underclassmenMonona Grove 2, Reedsburg 1The Monona Grove girls soccer team started off the season with a 2-1 victory over Reedsburg on Tuesday, March 28 at Reedsburg Area High School.Freshman Danielle Becker and junior Belle Dehner scored for the Silver Eagles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Monona Grove girls soccer kicking off a new season Miles Nelson drives in four runs; Monona Grove baseball rolls to win over Madison West Kaden Connor and Cal Moreau combine to pitch shutout in a Monona Grove baseball win over Bullitt East Letter to the editor: Letter writer appears to have used fictional name Young, but talented: Monona Grove softball looking for strong contributions from underclassmen Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!