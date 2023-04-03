Avery Tirschman
Sophomore Avery Tirschman battles for the ball in a 1-1 draw against Sun Prairie East on Thursday, March 30. 

The Monona Grove girls soccer team tied Sun Prairie East with a 1-1 draw on Thursday, March 30 at Sun Prairie East High School.

Monona Grove girls soccer kicking off a new season

Sophomore Abby Koonce scored for Monona Grove in the first half, assisted by senior Maia Romero. Shaela Elert tied the game for Sun Prairie East in the second half off a penalty kick.

