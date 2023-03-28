Also returning to the defense will be junior Kiarra Kahl, sophomore Kora Glynn and junior Maci Huss. Like Dehner, Kahl and Huss have been on varsity since their freshman seasons.
The Silver Eagles also return a wealth of talent in the midfield. Seniors Ally Hilgart and Val Giallombardo return for their third season on varsity. Giallombardo scored four goals and recorded three assists, earning second-team honors, while Hilgart was named as an honorable mention with three goals and one assist.
Up top, the Silver Eagles bring back senior Maia Romero, who led the team with 16 goals scored. Romero, a first team all-conference selection last season, enters her third season on varsity. Senior forward Delaney Bracken also returns with three years of varsity experience.
Senior midfielder Morgan Hall returns for her third season on varsity, while sophomore Avery Tirschman, sophomore Maria Gray, sophomore Chloe Adalin, junior Kendyl Mabie, senior Camille Gilbertson, senior Jayden Radovan and sophomore Abby Koonce played on the varsity roster last year.
The Silver Eagles will look to replace the production of goalkeeper Kailey Adamski, Emma Dyer and Mara Hein. The three graduates earned all-conference honors last season and were starters for multiple seasons.