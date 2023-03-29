hot Monona Grove girls soccer opens the season in the win column with a win against Reedsburg By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Grove girls soccer team started off the season with a 2-1 victory over Reedsburg on Tuesday, March 28 at Reedsburg Area High School. Madeline Hogan wins three events as Monona Grove track and field opens its season at WhitewaterFreshman Danielle Becker and junior Belle Dehner scored for the Silver Eagles. Isaiah Erb named by Monona Grove High School as its male "Athlete of the Month" for the month of MarchMonona Grove is 1-0 on the season. Abbey Inda named by Monona Grove High School as its female athlete of the month for the month of March Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Monona Grove baseball named honorable mentions in preseason Division 1 rankings Young, but talented: Monona Grove softball looking for strong contributions from underclassmen Monona Grove girls soccer kicking off a new season Miles Nelson drives in four runs; Monona Grove baseball rolls to win over Madison West Community support comes after fatal fire at Monona apartment complex Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!