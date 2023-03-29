The Monona Grove girls soccer team started off the season with a 2-1 victory over Reedsburg on Tuesday, March 28 at Reedsburg Area High School.

Madeline Hogan wins three events as Monona Grove track and field opens its season at Whitewater

Freshman Danielle Becker and junior Belle Dehner scored for the Silver Eagles.

Isaiah Erb named by Monona Grove High School as its male "Athlete of the Month" for the month of March
Abbey Inda named by Monona Grove High School as its female athlete of the month for the month of March

Tags