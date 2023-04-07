The Monona Grove girls soccer team scored in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw against Madison Memorial on Thursday, April 6 at Monona Grove High School.

After Madison Memorial scored in the first half, junior defender Maci Huss tied the game at 1-1 in the second half with a goal.

