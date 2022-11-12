Morgan Heilman
Buy Now

Senior Morgan Heilman swims the 100-yard backstroke at the Division 1 WIAA Girls Swim State Championship on Saturday, November 12. Heilman finished in 11th place at 58.15 seconds. 

Having strong performances all year, it was no surprise to see the Monona Grove girls swim team have success at the 2022 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Swim Meet.

The Silver Eagles broke three school records, finished in the top ten for two relay events and took 14th overall in Division 1 on Saturday, November 12 at Waukesha South High School.

Tessa Gordon
Buy Now

Junior Tessa Gordon swims the 100-yard butterfly on Saturday, November 12. 
Monona Grove girls swim has seven swimmers qualify for state in five events after Middleton sectional
Alyssa Hagen
Buy Now

Freshman Alyssa Hagen competes in the 400-yard freestyle relay for Monona Grove. 
Monona Grove boys swim 18th in Division 1 state meet
Jordan Sarubbi
Buy Now

Sophomore Jordan Sarubbi swims the 400-yard freestyle relay on Saturday, November 12. 
Audrey Schoenherr
Buy Now

Sophomore Audrey Schoenherr swims the 400-yard freestyle relay. 
Breleigh Ganshert
Buy Now

Sophomore Breleigh Ganshert dives into the water to start the 200-yard freestyle relay. 
Welding for Women opens doors for local high school students
Kelley Ryan
Buy Now

Junior Kelley Ryan swims the 100-yard backstroke. 
McFarland girls swim seventh, Monona Grove girls swim 16th at state
Monona Grove girls swim takes first place at Badger-East conference championship

Tags