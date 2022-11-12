Having strong performances all year, it was no surprise to see the Monona Grove girls swim team have success at the 2022 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Swim Meet.
The Silver Eagles broke three school records, finished in the top ten for two relay events and took 14th overall in Division 1 on Saturday, November 12 at Waukesha South High School.
“We did really well as a team, and it was a really good team environment,” said junior Tessa Gordon.
The Silver Eagles brought seven swimmers to state with four swimmers having previous experience from last year’s state meet. Senior Morgan Heilman brought the most experience as Heilman raced in her fourth and final state meet of her high school career.
Heilman broke the school record in the 100-yard backstroke, and helped anchor the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays, which also had their school records broken.
“We did really good in our relays, and I did really good in my 100-yard back,” said Heilman.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Heilman, sophomore Audrey Schoenherr, junior Tessa Gordon and junior Kelley Ryan finished 12th at one minute and 49.08 seconds.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Heilman, freshman Alyssa Hagen, Schoenherr and sophomore Jordan Sarubbi had the highest MG finish, taking eighth in 3:34.97. Heilman also finished 11th in the 100-yard backstroke at 58.15 seconds.
“Today went better than I was expecting,” said Monona Grove head coach Chris Tatsuguchi. “Sectionals was difficult, but we were able to get it together and swim really well today.”
The 200-yard freestyle team of Gordon, Hagen, Schoenherr and sophomore Breleigh Ganshert finished 10th at 1:38.33. Gordon also competed individually in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing 16th overall at 58.75 seconds.
“I wasn’t really expecting to make it in as many events as I did, so it was really exciting,” said Gordon.
Monona Grove finished 14th with 53 points. Arrowhead won the Division 1 title with 338.5 points.
“A very good way to end the year,” said Tatsuguchi. “Went undefeated in the conference schedule, won conference, did really well at all of our invites, so being able to come to state, swim some really good times and get three team records was a great way to end the year.”