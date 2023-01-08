hot MONONA GROVE GYMNASTICS Monona Grove gymnastics sixth at Mount Horeb; earn personal best scores in eight events By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 8, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Grove gymnastics team finished sixth at the Mount Horeb Invite on Saturday, Jan. 7 as the team earned personal best scores in eight events. Mya Tweedy wins all four events; Monona Grove gymnastics loses to WatertownJunior Anastasia Bingham scored a top-10 finish in the vault, scoring a personal best 8.500 to take ninth overall. Sophomore Savanna Gangstad (8.200) tied for 17th in the event. Brooklyn Tortorice hits game-winner; Monona Grove girls basketball upsets Sun Prairie WestOn the balance beam, sophomore Savanna Gangstad scored a 7.950 to take 13th place. Bingham scored 20th with a personal-best score of 7.300. Savanna Gangstad named by Monona Grove High School as its female athlete of the monthBingham also earned a PR on the floor with an 8.250, taking 11th place, Gangstad (8.200) took 12th and junior Katy Jo Wessley (7.850) scored a PR to finish 19th. MGM wrestling scores three pinfalls in loss to MiltonGangstad (7.050) finished 17th on the uneven bars and Bingham (6.500) tied for 21st place.Bingham finished with a personal best all-around score of 30.550 to take ninth overall. Junior Katy Jo Wessley scored 11th at 28.650.Also earning personal best scores was sophomore Alaina Ruffin (6.800) on the beam, sophomore Breleigh Ganshert (6.950) on the floor and junior Olivia Lynch (7.500) on the vault.Team scores: Verona/Madison Edgewood 145.050, Sun Prairie Co-Op 137.675, Middleton 125.125, Waunakee/DeForest 122.250, Madison East/La Follette 120.600, Monona Grove 117.850, Madison West 109.950.Mount Horeb 130.125, Monona Grove 123.825The Monona Grove gymnastics team won the balance beam and vault events in a 130.125-123.825 loss to Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Mount Horeb High School.On the balance beam, junior Mya Tweedy took first place with a score of 9.075. Sophomore Savanna Gangstad (8.225) took third and senior Katherine Roberts (7.250) finished fifth.In the vault, Tweedy scored first with a score of 9.050. Junior Anastasia Bingham took fifth in the vault with a score of 8.250.Tweedy won the floor exercises with a score of 9.050. Gangstad finished fifth in the uneven bars with a score of 7.600.Tweedy finished first in the dual meet with an all-around score of 34.225. Junior Katelin Wessley placed fifth at 29.050. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Gymnastics csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Zilber industrial park gets preliminary approval in Cottage Grove Brooklyn Tortorice hits game-winner; Monona Grove girls basketball upsets Sun Prairie West Wyatt Groth scores hat trick; Monona Grove boys hockey loses to Waunakee in high-scoring affair Sports year in review for Monona and Cottage Grove for 2022 Transit commission preparing bus survey for Monona residents Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!