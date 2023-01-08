The Monona Grove gymnastics team finished sixth at the Mount Horeb Invite on Saturday, Jan. 7 as the team earned personal best scores in eight events. 

Junior Anastasia Bingham scored a top-10 finish in the vault, scoring a personal best 8.500 to take ninth overall. Sophomore Savanna Gangstad (8.200) tied for 17th in the event.

