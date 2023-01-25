Sophomore Savanna Gangstad finished first overall in a Monona Grove gymnastics 125.15-117.60 loss to Milton/Edgerton in a dual meet on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Milton High School.

Monona Grove girls basketball defeats Beaver Dam in overtime; takes sole possesion of first place in conference

Gangstad finished with a personal best all-around score of 31.875. Gangstad also won the balance beam with a personal-best score of 8.55 with junior Katy Jo Wessley (7.40) taking fourth in the event.

Luke Rux and Jaden Denman medal at Sparta Invite for MGM wrestling
Monona Grove boys hockey wins Waubesa Cup with regular season sweep of McFarland
Study: No evidence of effigy mounds at San Damiano site in Monona

Tags