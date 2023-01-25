hot Monona Grove gymnastics wins two events in a loss to Milton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 25, 2023 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sophomore Savanna Gangstad finished first overall in a Monona Grove gymnastics 125.15-117.60 loss to Milton/Edgerton in a dual meet on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Milton High School. Monona Grove girls basketball defeats Beaver Dam in overtime; takes sole possesion of first place in conferenceGangstad finished with a personal best all-around score of 31.875. Gangstad also won the balance beam with a personal-best score of 8.55 with junior Katy Jo Wessley (7.40) taking fourth in the event. Luke Rux and Jaden Denman medal at Sparta Invite for MGM wrestlingThe Silver Eagles also won the vault with junior Anastasia Bingham (8.300) and Gangstad (8.175) taking first and second. Gangstad (7.60) also finished second on the uneven bars. Monona Grove boys hockey wins Waubesa Cup with regular season sweep of McFarlandWessley (8.275) took third in the floor exercises, finishing third overall with an all-around score of 30.425. Both were personal best scores for Wessley. Study: No evidence of effigy mounds at San Damiano site in Monona Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Gymnastics csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now One Community Bank gets site plan approval for Cottage Grove location Monona Grove girls basketball defeats Beaver Dam in overtime; takes sole possesion of first place in conference McKinney resigns from Monona Grove School Board Cole Inda scores career-high; Monona Grove boys basketball wins fourth game in a row with a win over Badger Cole Inda scores new career-high in a Monona Grove boys basketball loss to McFarland Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!