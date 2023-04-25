01STOCK_SOFTBALL02

MILTON — With Gwen Baker in charge in the circle and the bottom of the batting order doing the heavy lifting, Milton's softball team made it seven wins in a row Tuesday night with a 9-1 Badger Conference victory over Monona Grove.

The bottom three batters in the Milton lineup, Marquardt, Julia Wolf and Avery Agnew, combined to go 7-for-9 at the plate with four RBI and five runs scored.

