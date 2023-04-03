The Monona Grove softball team was defeated 9-0 by Sun Prairie East on Monday, April 3 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.

Young, but talented: Monona Grove softball looking for strong contributions from underclassmen

Senior Dani Lucey went two-for-three at the plate, while junior Bree Loushine and senior Madi Miller recorded a hit for the Silver Eagles.

Danielle Lucey commits to UW-Madison softball
Miles Nelson drives in four runs; Monona Grove baseball rolls to win over Madison West

Tags