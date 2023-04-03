hot MONONA GROVE SOFTBALL Monona Grove softball defeated by Sun Prairie East Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 3, 2023 Apr 3, 2023 Updated 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Grove softball team was defeated 9-0 by Sun Prairie East on Monday, April 3 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School. Young, but talented: Monona Grove softball looking for strong contributions from underclassmenSenior Dani Lucey went two-for-three at the plate, while junior Bree Loushine and senior Madi Miller recorded a hit for the Silver Eagles. Danielle Lucey commits to UW-Madison softballSenior Lindsey Ritzema pitched three innings, giving up four runs. Freshman Brooklyn Vanden Branden pitched four innings, recording a strikeout while giving up five runs. Miles Nelson drives in four runs; Monona Grove baseball rolls to win over Madison WestFor Sun Prairie East, Kaylie Frydenlund hit a two-run homer to record three RBIs. Tayler Baker pitched a complete game, recording 12 strikeouts.Monona Grove is 0-1 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Softball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Kaden Connor and Cal Moreau combine to pitch shutout in a Monona Grove baseball win over Bullitt East Miles Nelson drives in four runs; Monona Grove baseball rolls to win over Madison West Referendum: Monona Grove tax rates would rise, but from a 30-year low Letter to the editor: Letter writer appears to have used fictional name Cottage Grove finalizes land sale to One Community Bank Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!