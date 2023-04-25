Trailing 5-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Liz Priebusch hit an RBI double to score Emma Vigdal. An RBI groundout from Lindsey Ritzema scored Jeneya Marquez Perez to cut the lead to one.
Bree Loushine then hit an RBI double to score Priebusch and tie the game. In the eighth, DeForest scored three runs to take an 8-5 lead before Preibusch hit another RBI single to score Ava Lynch. Ritzema hit an RBI single to score Marquez Perez, cutting the lead to 8-7 with runners on second and first with one out.
However, DeForest got a flyout and a groundout to get out of the jam and escape with the 8-7 win. Sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo also recorded an RBI. Marquez Perez pitched 4 ⅓ innings, allowing three runs.
Monona Grove is 4-7 and 3-2 in the Badger-East Conference.
Baraboo 14, Monona Grove 10
Monona Grove could not hold an early 7-0 lead as Baraboo scored five runs in the third and six runs in the fifth to defeat the Silver Eagles 14-10 on Friday, April 21 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.
Isabelle Meyer of Baraboo hit a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning to give Baraboo a lead it would not relinquish. Meyer would finish one-for-four with those four RBIs.
For Monona Grove, junior Olivya Lang, freshman Kyra Killebrew and junior Jeneya Marquez Perez each recorded two RBIs at the plate. Senior Emma Vigdal and sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo also drove in a run.
Senior Dani Lucey went three-for-four with a double. Zegadlo and junior Bree Loushine each recorded two hits.
Senior Madi Miller pitched 4 ⅔ innings with two strikeouts.
Stoughton 5, Monona Grove 4
The Stoughton Vikings rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Monona Grove softball team lost 5-4 on Thursday, April 20 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.
Faith Radecke of Stoughton hit an RBI single with the game tied at 4-4 to score Gracie Spencer for the winning run.
For Monona Grove, senior Emma Vigdal drove in senior Dani Lucey on a Stoughton error in the fourth, junior Maggie Hurley drove in freshman Kyra Killebrew on an RBI groundout in the fifth and junior Jeneya Marquez Perez drove in Lucey and Vigdal on a two-run single in the sixth.
Marquez Perez recorded four strikeouts in the circle for the Silver Eagles.
Monona Grove 9, Stoughton 8
Cathryn Zegadlo continues to give opposing pitchers headaches.
The sophomore hit two home runs in a Monona Grove softball 9-8 win over Stoughton on Tuesday, April 18 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.
Zegadlo hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning, scoring junior Bree Loushine and then hit a solo home run in the fourth. Zegadlo went three-for-four with three RBIs and three runs scored in the win.
Loushine, junior Olivya Lang and freshman Kyra Killebrew recorded an RBI in the win.
Stoughton nearly came back from a five-run deficit, scoring two runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh. Monona Grove junior pitcher Jeneya Marquez Perez got the final out on a strikeout with the potential tying run in scoring position, earning the save.
Senior Lindsey Ritzema earned the win, pitching 6 ⅓ innings with three strikeouts.