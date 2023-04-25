The Monona Grove softball team forced extra innings, but lost 8-7 to DeForest at Taylor Prairie Elementary School on Monday, April 24.

Trailing 5-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Liz Priebusch hit an RBI double to score Emma Vigdal. An RBI groundout from Lindsey Ritzema scored Jeneya Marquez Perez to cut the lead to one.

Jeneya Marquez Perez
Junior Jeneya Marquez Perez throws a pitch in a Monona Grove softball 8-7 loss to DeForest on Monday, April 24. 
Lindsey Ritzema
Senior Lindsey Ritzema takes a swing at a pitch in a Monona Grove 8-7 loss to DeForest on Monday, April 24. 
Cathryn Zegadlo
Sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo makes a throw from short in a Monona Grove 8-7 loss to DeForest.
Bree Loushine
Junior Bree Loushine scores on a wild pitch in the first inning of a Monona Grove 8-7 loss to DeForest. 

