The Monona Grove softball team nearly completed a rally in an 8-7 loss on Thursday, May 11 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.
The Silver Eagles trailed 6-2 entering the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring three runs. Senior Madi Miller drove in senior Dani Lucey on an RBI single, senior Liz Priebusch hit a double to score Miller and Priebusch then scored on a passed ball, cutting the lead to 6-5.
In the fifth, Lucey hit a solo home run to tie the game at 6-6 before Mount Horeb took the lead back in the sixth. Jayse Holman scored Jojo Murray on a sacrifice flyout and then Taylor Mueller hit an RBI single to score Gina Rhiner.
In the seventh, Monona Grove cut the lead to 8-7 on an RBI single from junior Olivya Lang that scored junior Bree Loushine. The Silver Eagles had runners on second and third with nobody out, but Sauk Prairie recorded a fielder’s choice to get an out.
Later in the inning, Lucey hit a single to load the bases with one out, but Sauk Prairie got an out on a pick-off play and then recorded a strikeout to hold onto the win.
For Monona Grove, junior Olivya Lang hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning to score sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo. Zegadlo drove in junior Bree Loushine and junior Jeneya Marquez Perez on a two-run single in the fifth.
Freshman Brooklyn Vanden Braden pitched 1 ⅔ innings in relief, recording three strikeouts.