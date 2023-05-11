The Monona Grove softball team nearly completed a rally in an 8-7 loss on Thursday, May 11 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.

Lindsey Ritzema
Senior pitcher Lindsey Ritzema makes a throw to first base in an 8-7 loss to Sauk Prairie on Thursday, May 11. 

The Silver Eagles trailed 6-2 entering the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring three runs. Senior Madi Miller drove in senior Dani Lucey on an RBI single, senior Liz Priebusch hit a double to score Miller and Priebusch then scored on a passed ball, cutting the lead to 6-5.

Madi Miller
Senior Madi Miller makes a running catch in center field in an 8-7 loss to Sauk Prairie on Thursday, May 11. 
Dani Lucey
Senior Dani Lucey gathers a bunt and makes a throw to first base in an 8-7 loss on Thursday, May 11. 
Liz Priebusch
Senior Liz Priebusch makes a throw back into the infield after a Sauk Prairie single in an 8-7 loss on Thursday, May 11. 
Cathryn Zegadlo
Sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo takes a swing at a pitch in an 8-7 loss to Sauk Prairie on Thursday, May 11. 
