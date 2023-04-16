Addie Fritts led off the seventh with a solo home run to tie the game. Andrea Jaskowiak then hit a sacrifice fly to score Maddie Johnson, giving Madison Memorial a 3-2 lead. The Silver Eagles were retired in order in the bottom of the frame.
For Monona Grove, senior Emma Vigdal scored on a wild pitch in the second and drove in sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo on an RBI single in the sixth. Senior Lindsey Ritzema pitched 4 ⅔ innings with three strikeouts.
Monona Grove is 3-4 overall and is 2-1 in the Badger-East Conference.
Monona Grove 12, Beloit Memorial 8
Junior Olivya Lang recorded three RBIs in a Monona Grove 12-8 win over Beloit Memorial on Saturday, April 15 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.
Junior Jeneya Marquez Perez earned the win in the circle. Marquez Perez pitched 4 ⅔ innings with six strikeouts. Ritzema threw 2 ⅓ innings with one strikeout.
Monona Grove 12, Monroe 7
A seven-run third inning pushed the Silver Eagles to a 12-7 win over Monroe on Thursday, April 13 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.
In the third, sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo hit a three-run homer to score senior Liz Priebusch and junior Bree Loushine. Zegadlo went three-for-four with three RBIs, two doubles and two runs scored.
Senior Lindsey Ritzema provided run support for herself with three RBIs at the plate. In the circle, Ritzema earned the win with 6 ⅓ innings pitched, recording three strikeouts. Junior Jeneya Marquez Perez got the final two outs in the seventh.
Junior Olivya Lang hit a two-run double in the first, scoring Loushine and Lucey. Lang went two-for-four with two RBIs and a run scored. Loushine and Marquez Perez each recorded an RBI.
Edgewood 21, Monona Grove 9
Edgewood scored in each inning as the Silver Eagles lost 21-9 on Tuesday, April 11 at Goodman Park.
Kerri Morland of Edgewood led the Crusaders with four RBIs, going three-for-five.
For the Silver Eagles, junior Olivya Lang hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning, scoring sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo and senior Dani Lucey. Lang led the Silver Eagles with four RBIs, going two-for-four with a run scored.
Zegadlo went three-for-four with three RBIs and three runs scored. In the fourth, Zegadlo hit a two-run homer, scoring junior Bree Loushine.
Seniors Lindsey Ritzema and Emma Vigdal also recorded an RBI. Vigdal went three-for-four at the plate.