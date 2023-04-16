Madison Memorial rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning as the Monona Grove softball team lost 3-2 on Saturday, April 15 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.

Addie Fritts led off the seventh with a solo home run to tie the game. Andrea Jaskowiak then hit a sacrifice fly to score Maddie Johnson, giving Madison Memorial a 3-2 lead. The Silver Eagles were retired in order in the bottom of the frame.

