Sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo led the offense with four RBIs. Zegadlo, who has driven in 25 RBIs this season, hit an RBI double in the fourth to score senior Dani Lucey. In the sixth, Zegadlo cleared the bases on a three-run double, scoring Lucey, junior Bree Loushine and senior Emma Vigdal.
Monona Grove is 7-9 overall and 3-5 in the Badger-East Conference.
Monona Grove 9, Waterford 5
The Monona Grove softball team rallied with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win 9-5 against Waterford on Saturday, April 29 at the Portage Tournament.
In the sixth, sophomore Cathryn Zegadlo hit a two-run homer to score senior Dani Lucey, cutting the Waterford lead to 5-3. Junior Maggie Hurley scored on a wild pitch and freshman Addison Vieth drove in senior Madi Miller on a sacrifice fly to tie the game.
Freshman Kyra Killebrew hit a go-ahead single to score Hurley and then Killebrew scored on an RBI single from Zegadlo. Junior Olivya Lang then hit a two-run single to score Lucey and junior Bree Loushine, giving MG a 9-5 lead.
In the first, Lucey hit an RBI double to score Loushine. Senior Lindsey Ritzema pitched a complete game in the win, recording two strikeouts.
Monona Grove 2, Dodgeville 1
Earning her first varsity win, senior Madi Miller pitched a complete game, holding Dodgeville to just two hits as the Silver Eagles won 2-1 in walk-off fashion on Friday, April 28 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.
With the game tied at 1-1 in the seventh, senior Lindsey Ritzema hit an RBI single to score senior Emma Vigdal from second base to give the Silver Eagles the win.
Miller helped her own cause by tying the game in the fifth with a sacrifice bunt that scored junior Olivya Lang. Miller recorded three strikeouts and allowed three walks.
Milton 8, Monona Grove 3
Milton scored five runs in the top of the first inning to pull away with a 8-3 win over MG on Thursday, April 27 at Taylor Prairie Elementary School.
Olivya Lang scored Dani Lucey on a bunt in the fourth and Ava Lynch also scored in the inning on a throwing error. Lucey also scored on a sacrifice fly from Cathryn Zegadlo in the sixth.
Freshman Brooklyn Vanden Branden pitched seven innings, recording two strikeouts.
Milton 9, Monona Grove 1
Milton's softball team made it seven wins in a row on Tuesday, April 25 with a 9-1 Badger Conference victory over Monona Grove.
The bottom three batters in the Milton lineup, Marquardt, Julia Wolf and Avery Agnew, combined to go 7-for-9 at the plate with four RBI and five runs scored.
Milton grabbed the lead in the first after Molly Baker reached on a fielder's choice. She advanced to second when Gwen Baker walked and then scored on Ella Knoble's single.
Marquardt, Wolf and Agnew led off the Milton half of the second with three consecutive singles to load the bases, and Benash and Briggs drove in runs on consecutive groundouts to push the lead to 3-0 after two.
Benash, Wolf and Agnew all finished with two RBI.
The three runs would've been enough support for starting pitcher Gwen Baker, who struck out the side in the top of the seventh to reach 10 strikeouts on the night. She allowed just four hits with the one run, facing four batters or fewer in six of the seven innings.
The Red Hawks steadily built their lead after Monona Grove scored its run in the top of the third with the help of two stolen bases by Silver Eagles leadoff hitter Breleigh Loushine. Loushine scored on an RBI double from senior Dani Lucey.
Wolf led off the Milton half of the fourth with a triple and scored that inning's run, and Milton tacked on three more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Tim Seeman of the Janesville Gazette contributed to this article.