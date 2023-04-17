For the girls, senior Madeline Hogan won the 100-meter hurdles at 15.9 seconds. Hogan finished first in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.03 seconds, and won the high jump with a mark of five feet.
The 4x100 relay team of Hogan, junior Abby Bykowski, junior Anna Raskob and junior Marissa Light placed first in 4:33.69. Freshman Mya Zukowski won the pole vault with a height of seven feet and six inches.
Senior Erica Eastman finished first in the 1600 meter at five minutes and 41.19 seconds. Senior Jane Procter won the discus throw at 105 feet and 11 inches.
Junior Megan Keaveny placed second in the 100-meter dash at 14.16 seconds. Senior Kate Walsh finished third in the 400 meters at 1:13.46. Sophomore Greta Dietsche took third in the 800 meter at 2:51.50.
The 4x100 relay team of freshman Mira Stickford-Becker, freshman Kyla Schneider, senior Allie Simac and junior Laila Fackie took second at 55.62 seconds. Stickford-Becker placed third in the 200 meter at 31.06 seconds.
In the long jump, sophomore Eleyna Leiser took second at 13 feet and 0.25 inches.
The girls team was defeated 94-53 by Baraboo. The boys team won 83.5-61.5 against Baraboo.
For the boys, junior Jayden Gramann won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.85 seconds. Gramann also finished first in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.16 seconds.
Freshman Nicholas Lindert Olivencia finished first in the 100-meter dash at 11.63 seconds. Sophomore Finnian Sardar took first in the 1600 meter at 4:58.71.
The 4x200 relay team of sophomore Cal Woerth, senior Brady Voss, senior Liam Rains and freshman Henry Hogan finished first at 1:34.79. Hogan won the long jump at 19 feet and 1.25 inches.
The 4x100 relay team of junior Gavin Hablewitz, sophomore Chixing Thao, junior Zachary Cadogan and freshman Nico Lindert took first in 46.4 seconds. Cadogan won the 200 meter in 24.22 seconds.
Sergio Angel (13:13.44) won the 3200 meter run over Keinan Jones (13:13.50) of Baraboo. Junior Eli Theiler scored first in the discus throw at 124 feet and seven inches.
Junior Liam Miller took first in the shot put at 42 feet and six inches.
Senior Xavier Wollerman finished second in the 800 meter at 2:24.47. Senior Gavin Larson took second in the pole vault at nine feet and six inches. Senior Xavier Faison scored second in the high jump at five feet and four inches.
Junior Nick Pacubas took third in the 400 meter at 56.72 seconds. Junior Andy Li placed third in the triple jump at 32.3 feet.
The Silver Eagles competed at the Badger Challenge held at Portage High School on Tuesday, April 11 with the boys team taking sixth place and the girls finishing ninth.
For the boys, senior Brady Voss took second in the 100-meter dash in 11.56 seconds. In the 300-meter hurdles, junior Jayden Gramann took second at 44.75 seconds, while junior David Loess (46.24) placed seventh and sophomore Naevon Loredo (46.59) scored ninth.
The 4x100 relay team of junior Gavin Hablewitz, sophomore Chixing Thao, junior Zachary Cadogan and freshman Nicholas Lindert Olivencia scored second at 45.24 seconds.
Junior Adam Gray ran fourth in the 1600 meter at four minutes and 54.80 seconds, while sophomore Braydon Campbell (4:59.15) took seventh. In the shot put, junior Liam Miller threw fifth at 43 feet and six inches, while junior Eli Theiler (42’ 4.75”) scored eighth.
In the 200 meter, senior Liam Rains (23.31) took fifth and Voss (23.57) placed eighth. In the 110-meter hurdles, Loess (18.24), Gramann (18.28) and Loredo (18.52) took sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.
The 4x200 relay team of Rains, sophomore Cal Woerth, senior Ben Breitbach and senior Gavin Larson ran sixth at 1:37.13. The 4x400 relay team of Cadogan, Gramann, junior Kyle Nelson and junior Lukas Beck took sixth at 3:45.98.
In the discus throw, Miller (124’ 6”) and Theiler (121’ 9”) threw sixth and seventh. Freshman Henry Hogan (56.00) scored eighth in the 400 meter. Junior Nick Pacubus ran ninth in the 800 meter at 2:11.03.
The boys team scored 62 points.
For the girls, senior Madeline Hogan took second in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.73 seconds and ran third in the 200 meter at 26.74 seconds. Senior Jane Procter threw third in the discus throw at 99 feet and two inches.
In the 1600 meter, senior Erica Eastman (5:35.46) took third and sophomore Toni Kozich (5:57.00) placed seventh. Junior Kyden Smith threw fifth in the shot put at 31 feet and 7.25 inches.
Senior Allie Simac tied for sixth in the high jump at four feet and eight inches.
The 4x200 relay team of junior Abby Bykowski, junior Anna Raskob, junior Megan Keaveny and junior Marissa Light scored sixth at 1:59.89. The 4x400 relay team of Light, Raskob, Bykowski and senior Kate Walsh took eighth at 4:39.20.
Sophomore Reese Jorgenson placed ninth in the 300-meter hurdles at 55.89 seconds. Freshman Evelyn Stelzer took ninth at 29 feet in the triple jump. Senior Abby McConnell took 10th in the 800 meter at 2:42.32.
The 4x100 relay team of Keaveny, freshman Mira Stickford-Becker, freshman Kyla Schneider and junior Laila Fackie placed 10th at 56.41 seconds.