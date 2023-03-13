However, both teams return athletes that competed at state last year, and are both excited to start the season which kicks off on Friday, March 17 at UW-Whitewater.
“Graduating 23 seniors, and almost half of our conference lineup from last year definitely creates a void, but at the same time, it opens a lot of doors for kids that want to work hard, compete, and do the right things for this team,” said Monona Grove boys head coach Brian Jefferson. “It is going to be fun to see who steps up.”
Returning to the boys lineup includes seniors Brady Voss and Cuinn Larsh. Voss is a two-time state qualifier, while Larsh was a part of the 4x100 relay team that qualified for state. Coach Jefferson also anticipates leadership from seniors Gavin Larson and Xavier Wollerman.
“Those four guys understand what ‘treat it like your last competition’ means after they lost their freshman year in 2020,” said Jefferson. “There is definitely a sense of urgency to do something special before their senior year ends. The state experience that both Brady and Cuinn have is really going to pay dividends.”
Jefferson also anticipates a big season from junior Jayden Gramman, who participated in the hurdles last season.
“He is a young man that has worked hard in the off-season,” said Jefferson. “You can tell he is significantly stronger, and that is going to really benefit this team. Jayden has been a hurdler for us his first two years but because of his added strength, he could potentially help us in a variety of areas.”
The girls team will feature a blend of state qualifiers along with performers who gained experience last season.
“This season, we actually have the biggest team we’ve ever had for MG Girls’ Track and Field, so we have a lot of returners, along with many newcomers, who are ready to contribute,” said Monona Grove girls coach Sharon Fritz. “We have many athletes who will surprise us this season.”
Senior Madeline Hogan, a Wisconsin commit, headlines the group of returnees with two years of state track experience. Last season, Hogan competed at state in the high jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
“Last year, Maddie was a state returner, so all the state experience she’s had, and in many different events, just helps her to get used to how everything goes at state, and it makes her hungry for more,” said Fritz. “I have no doubt that Maddie will continue to work hard to qualify for state, and move up in the rankings in multiple events in her final high school season.”
Also returning to the girls team is sophomore Mackenzie Babcock, who won the 1600-meter race at state. Babcock is also a two-time state qualifier in cross country.
“That experience has only motivated her more to come back even stronger, now with more race experience, and we can’t wait to see what she can do,” said Fritz. “We have a feeling it’ll be a big season for Mackenzie.”
Senior Jane Procter overcame an injury to start the 2022 track season and was able to qualify for state in the discus throw.
“While I know prelims at state didn’t go exactly the way that she wanted them to, she still took great reps and had the experience,” said Fritz. “Now that she’s gotten a taste of it, the experience will only help her as she sets her goals for this season.”
Fritz also anticipates strong seasons from junior Laila Fackie, senior Erica Eastman, junior Abby McConnell, junior Riley Zielke, junior Anna Raskob and junior Abby Bykowski.
The Silver Eagles start the season at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at the UW-Whitewater Invitational.