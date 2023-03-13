The Monona Grove boys and girls track and field teams are two different teams heading into its upcoming season.

On the boys side, the Silver Eagles graduated over 20 members from the varsity team last year, while the girls team returns many key participants to the track this year.

Mackenzie Babcock takes first at state in the 1600, Monona Grove track and field state results
Monona Grove boys and girls track and field results from UW-Whitewater Indoor State Championships
Aubrey Smith named by Monona Grove High School as its female Athlete of the Month for the month of february
Madeline Hogan signs with University of Wisconsin track and field team
Mackenzie Babcock wins distance night; Monona Grove track and field competes at Sun Prairie and Watertown
Referendum: Monona Grove tax rates would rise, but from a 30-year low

Tags