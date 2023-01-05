The Monona Grove gymnastics team won the balance beam and vault events in a 130.125-123.825 loss to Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Mount Horeb High School.

On the balance beam, junior Mya Tweedy took first place with a score of 9.075. Sophomore Savanna Gangstad (8.225) took third and senior Katherine Roberts (7.250) finished fifth.

