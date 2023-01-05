hot MONONA GROVE GYMNASTICS Mya Tweedy takes first overall, Monona Grove gymnastics wins two events in loss to Mount Horeb By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 5, 2023 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Grove gymnastics team won the balance beam and vault events in a 130.125-123.825 loss to Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Mount Horeb High School. Mya Tweedy wins all four events; Monona Grove gymnastics loses to WatertownOn the balance beam, junior Mya Tweedy took first place with a score of 9.075. Sophomore Savanna Gangstad (8.225) took third and senior Katherine Roberts (7.250) finished fifth. Sports year in review for Monona and Cottage Grove for 2022In the vault, Tweedy scored first with a score of 9.050. Junior Anastasia Bingham took fifth in the vault with a score of 8.250.Tweedy won the floor exercises with a score of 9.050. Gangstad finished fifth in the uneven bars with a score of 7.600. Monona Grove girls swim breaks three school records at state; 14th in Division 1Tweedy finished first in the dual meet with an all-around score of 34.225. Junior Katelin Wessley placed fifth at 29.050. Katelin Wessley named as Monona Grove's female athlete of the month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Gymnastics csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Sports year in review for Monona and Cottage Grove for 2022 Zilber industrial park gets preliminary approval in Cottage Grove Brooklyn Tortorice hits game-winner; Monona Grove girls basketball upsets Sun Prairie West Monona Grove boys basketball wins holiday tournament Monona, Cottage Grove and McFarland Year in Review 2022 Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!