hot Savanna Gangstad wins the vault; Monona Grove gymnastics defeated by Waunakee/DeForest By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 30, 2023 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Grove gymnastics team won one event in a 123.40-116.35 loss to Waunakee/DeForest on Friday, Jan. 27 at Madison Turners. Mya Tweedy wins floors, Savanna Gangstad wins vault; Monona Grove gymnastics loses to Sauk PrairieSophomore Savanna Gangstad won the vault with a personal-best score of 8.50. On the uneven bars, junior Anastasia Bingham (6.95) took second and senior Katherine Roberts (6.70) finished fourth. Monona Grove gymnastics wins two events in a loss to MiltonOn the balance beam, junior Katy Jo Wessley (7.10) scored fourth. Wessley (8.00) and Bingham (7.70) took third and fourth in the floor exercises. Monona Grove boys swim wins four events in win over WatertownGangstad and Bingham tied for third overall with an all-around score of 29.20. Gangstad earned a personal best score for all-around score. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Gymnastics csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Study: No evidence of effigy mounds at San Damiano site in Monona One Community Bank gets site plan approval for Cottage Grove location Aubrey Smith scores career-high 19 points; Monona Grove girls basketball remains undefeated in conference with win over DeForest Cole Inda scores new career-high in a Monona Grove boys basketball loss to McFarland Cottage Grove board approves purchase of public works vehicles Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!