hot Short-handed Monona Grove boys hockey team defeated by Beaver Dam By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Still without key members of the starting lineup, the Monona Grove boys hockey team fell 5-1 to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Beaver Dam Ice Arena. Tyler Genschaw scores a hat trick; Monona Grove boys hockey demolishes MiltonFreshman forward Ryder Bible scored the lone goal for the Silver Eagles, assisted by senior defender Tyler Everix and sophomore forward Drew Larsen. Monona Grove boys hockey scores four goals in the third period to defeat MiltonFor Beaver Dam, Evan Burchardt scored twice, while Nate Henning, Alex Woods and Aiden Root added a goal. Monona Grove girls tennis: Rylee Perkins, Kate Walsh, Eliza Martin and Ava Lee wrap up season at stateFreshmen goalies Wyatt Godfrey and Keegan Sullivan split time in net for Monona Grove. Godfrey recorded 25 saves and Sullivan stopped 21 shots.Monona Grove is 13-8 overall and is 8-4 in the Badger-East Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Hockey csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Study: No evidence of effigy mounds at San Damiano site in Monona Monona Antique Mall reopening in new location One Community Bank gets site plan approval for Cottage Grove location Aubrey Smith scores career-high 19 points; Monona Grove girls basketball remains undefeated in conference with win over DeForest Emmett Toijala scores 18; Monona Grove boys basketball wins against Beaver Dam Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin