Still without key members of the starting lineup, the Monona Grove boys hockey team fell 5-1 to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Beaver Dam Ice Arena.

Freshman forward Ryder Bible scored the lone goal for the Silver Eagles, assisted by senior defender Tyler Everix and sophomore forward Drew Larsen.

