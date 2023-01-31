Monona Grove (13-7 overall, 8-3 conference) is in third place in the Badger-East Conference.
Monona Grove 9, Milton 0
Junior forward Tyler Genschaw scored a hat trick in a Monona Grove boys hockey 9-0 win over Milton at Hartmeyer Ice Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Genschaw scored three straight goals between the second and third periods to record the hat trick. In the second period, Genschaw scored on a power play off an assist from junior forward Wyatt Groth and senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham.
Genschaw scored again in the second period off an assist from Karns-Bingham. In the third period, Karns-Bingham and junior defenseman Connor Churches assisted Genschaw for his third goal.
Also scoring for MG was Karns-Bingham in the first period off an assist from sophomore forward Will O’Rourke. Groth scored in the first period on a power play off an assist from Genschaw and Karns-Bingham. Sophomore forward Myles Bible also scored unassisted on a power play in the first period.
O’Rourke found the net in the second period off assists from Karns-Bingham and Genschaw. Sophomore forward Drew Larsen scored off assists from senior defenseman Tyler Everix and junior forward Harrison Straka. Senior forward Eliot Sheahan scored the ninth goal for MG, assisted by O’Rourke.
Junior goalie Ethan Warnke and freshman goalie Wyatt Godfrey combined for a shutout in net. Warnke stopped three shots, while Godfrey recorded six saves in the win.