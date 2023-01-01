The year of 2022 was action-packed for the communites of Monona and Cottage Grove. Here are some of the biggest sports stories of the year.

January

Monona Grove boys swim 18th in Division 1 state meet
Mya Tweedy beam
Monona Grove sophomore Mya Tweedy performs on the balance beam at the Division 2 WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament. Tweedy finished sixth to earn a medal.
Mya Tweedy eighth at state, medals on the balance beam
Jordan Hibner
Senior Jordan Hibner hits a drive at the Badger-East Conference Championship on Tuesday, May 17.
Monona Grove girls basketball selected to academic all-state; Avery Poole named honorable mention to division 2 all-state team; Poole, Abbey Inda and Taylor Moreau named all-conference
Mackenzie Babcock
Sophomore Mackenzie Babcock finished fourth at the 2022 WIAA State Cross Country Championship in the Division 1 girls race on Saturday, October 29.
Monona Grove softball wins regional title with win over Holmen
Regional title
The Silver Eagles celebrate with the regional title after defeating Holmen 10-2 on Friday, May 27.
Chase Lindwall
Monona Grove senior Chase Lindwall gets ready to hit a return shot in his first match at the WIAA Boys State State Individual Championships on Thursday, June 2. Lindwall won 6-0, 6-0 against Vincent Young of Holmen.
Madeline Hogan signs with University of Wisconsin track and field team
Jordan Carlson
Jordan Carlson beats a throw to the plate, scoring a run in a Monona 8-3 win over Poynette on Sunday, July 10.
Gavin Hablewitz
Junior running back Gavin Hablewitz breaks off a long run in Monona Grove’s 50-30 win over Madison La Follette on Thursday, August 25. Hablewitz rushed for 214 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Monona Grove girls tennis: Rylee Perkins, Kate Walsh, Eliza Martin and Ava Lee wrap up season at state
REGIONAL CHAMPS
The Monona Grove boys soccer team celebrates with the regional title plaque after a 4-0 win over Sauk Prairie on Saturday, October 22.
Monona Grove boys soccer clinches regional title with win over Sauk Prairie
Morgan Heilman
Senior Morgan Heilman swims the 100-yard backstroke at the Division 1 WIAA Girls Swim State Championship on Saturday, November 12. Heilman finished in 11th place at 58.15 seconds.
Gavin Hablewitz, Eddie Rivera and Isaac Dresen unanimous selections on Badger-Small All-Conference first team; other MG football players honored
Avery Tirschman
Sophomore Avery Tirschman goes up for a shot in a Monona Grove 63-25 win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday, December 6. Tirschman recorded two points in the win.

