The year of 2022 was action-packed for the communites of Monona and Cottage Grove. Here are some of the biggest sports stories of the year.
January
On Thursday, Jan. 6, Mya Tweedy won the floor exercise event against Mount Horeb in gymnastics. Emily Clevidence scored 16 points in a Monona Grove girls basketball 60-47 win over Milton on Friday, Jan. 7.
Max Unitan scored five goals in an MG boys hockey 10-1 win over Stoughton on Tuesday, Jan. 11. On Friday, Jan. 14, the Monona Grove gymnastics team won its first dual meet in three years with a 127.025-125.225 against Baraboo. Mya Tweedy took first overall, winning all four events.
Tyson Turner scored the winning goal for the boys hockey team in a 3-2 win over DeForest on Saturday, Jan. 22.
At the Fond du Lac Invitational, Jonah Elfers won the 50-yard freestyle, Cameron Tejeda took first in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke as the boys swim team finished second on Saturday, Jan. 15.
The boys swim team won all 11 events against DeForest on Thursday, Jan. 25, winning 125-44. On the same night, the girls basketball team got off a four-game losing streak with a 53-44 win against DeForest with Taylor Moreau scoring 15 points.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, Jaden Denman won the 126 weight bracket at the Deerfield Scramble and the boys swim team took first at the Plymouth Invite. Tyson Turner scored a hat trick in an MG boys hockey 8-4 win over Milton on Monday, Jan. 31.
February
Avery Poole scored 26 points in a girls basketball 75-33 win against Lodi on Tuesday, Feb. 1. On Friday, Feb. 4, Mya Tweedy took first against Reedsburg in gymnastics. Tweedy won the floor and uneven bars against Waunakee/DeForest on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
At the Badger-East wrestling tournament, Guenther Switzer won the 220 weight bracket, while Jaden Denman finished third at 126 on Saturday, Feb. 5. On the same day for boys swimming, the Silver Eagles won seven events to claim the Badger-East Conference championship.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, Max Weise tied a school record with six 3-pointers, finishing with 20 points in a boys basketball 69-58 loss to Watertown. The girls basketball team won 74-42 against Milton with Avery Poole scoring 17 points on Friday, Feb. 11.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, Guenther Switzer, Jaden Denman, Cade Rux, Luke Rux, Andrew Maly, Jacob Bonjour, Joel Karls and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre qualified for sectionals for the wrestling team at the Division 1 Stoughton Regional. Max Unitan scored the winning goal in overtime for the boys hockey team in a 3-2 win over West Salem on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Also on Saturday, Feb. 12, the boys swim team qualified for state in the 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard individual medley and the 400-yard freestyle relay at the Division 1 Verona Sectional.
The Stoughton Icebergs earned a 3-1 playoff win against the Rock County Fury on Friday, Feb. 18. Mya Tweedy finished second at the Badger Conference gymnastics championships on Saturday, Feb. 19.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, Guenther Switzer finished second at sectionals to represent the MGM wrestling program at state, taking fifth at the state championships.
The Monona Grove boys swim team finished 18th at the Division 1 State Swim Championships on Saturday, Feb. 19. Cameron Tejeda finished seventh and Jonah Elfers took 11th in the 100-yard butterfly. Caleb Jondle swam 19th and Hayden McGlynn took 22nd in the 200-yard individual medley.
Jondle scored 21st in the 500-yard freestyle, the 200-yard medley relay team of Tejeda, McGlynn, Elfers and Ethan Johnson took 12th place and Tejeda swam 10th in the 100-yard backstroke. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Elfers, Johnson, Jondle and Tejeda finished 14th. Coach Kelly Chadesh stepped down as head coach following the conclusion of the season to spend more time with family.
On Friday, Feb. 25, Avery Poole scored 17 points in a girls basketball 66-56 playoff win over Stoughton. Guenther Switzer finished fifth at the WIAA State Wrestling tournament for the MGM co-op on Saturday, Feb. 26. In gymnastics, Mya Tweedy qualified for state with a fifth-place finish at the Elkhorn Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 26.
March
The boys basketball team broke a 13-game losing streak to score a 68-55 upset win against Portage in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday, March 1. Jordan Hibner scored 26 points, Emmett Toijala recorded 15 and Isaiah Erb finished with 10 points.
At the Division 2 WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament on Friday, March 4, Mya Tweedy took eighth overall. Tweedy scored sixth on the balance beam, was seventh on the uneven bars, 16th on the vault and scored a 9.067 on the floor exercises.
Other individual performances from the winter season were recognized as the Badger-East awarded its all-conference teams. Max Unitan was second team all-conference and Tyson Turner was an honorable mention for the boys hockey team. Mya Tweedy took second team honors in the vault and floor exercises, while earning honorable mention on the bars.
Jordan Hibner was an honorable mention on the Badger-East All-Conference team in boys basketball. Guenther Switzer took first team honors, Jaden Denman was second team and Austin Nickels was an honorable mention for the Badger-East All-Conference wrestling team.
In girls basketball, Avery Poole was an honorable mention on the Division 2 All-State Team. Poole also took first team all-conference honors on the Badger-East, while Taylor Moreau and Abbey Inda were honorable mentions.
On Friday, March 18, Madeline Hogan won three track events at the Nelson-Daniels Classic. The U16 South Central Wisconsin hockey team, which featured players from the Stoughton Icebergs, qualified for nationals. At nationals, the team went 1-3 with a 5-3 comeback win against New Jersey.
The track and field team won five events at UW-Platteville on Thursday, March 24. On Wednesday, March 30, Liz Priebusch recorded four RBIs in a 17-1 win for the softball team against DeForest.
April
On Saturday, April 9, Madeline Hogan won the 400-meter dash at the State Indoor Track and Field Championships, placed third in the 60-meter hurdles and finished 10th in the long jump.
The boys tennis team got off to a strong start as the Silver Eagles swept Oshkosh North and Howards Grove at the Oshkosh Quad on Saturday, April 9.
Karlie McKenzie struck out 17 batters for the softball team in a 8-2 win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday, April 7 and pitched a no-hitter against McFarland on Monday, April 11 in a 3-0 win.
Jackson Hewitt, Ty Hoier and Sam Baum combined to pitch a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Stoughton for the baseball team on Tuesday, April 19. Maia Romero scored twice in a girls soccer 4-0 win over Stoughton on Thursday, April 21. On the same day, the boys tennis team swept DeForest in a 7-0 win.
On Saturday, April 23, Mac Vesperman hit a two-run single to give the MG baseball team a 4-3 win over Fort Atkinson. Karlie McKenzie threw her second no-hitter of the season in a softball 17-0 win over Fort Atkinson on Wednesday, April 27.
On Friday, April 29, Mackenzie Babcock won the 1600-meter run at the West Allis Distance Night for the track and field team.
May
Cathryn Zegadlo hit a home run in a softball 6-1 win over Madison Memorial on Monday, May 2 as the Silver Eagles raced out to a 12-0 record to start the season.
The boys and girls track and field teams won the Monona Grove Quad on Tuesday, May 3. Terek Verhage hit a go-ahead single to give the baseball team a 5-4 win against Watertown on Wednesday, May 4. Karlie McKenzie threw her third no-hitter of the season in a 12-0 win against Watertown on Wednesday, May 4.
On Friday, May 6, Kaden Connor and Noah Lehmann combined to pitch a one-hitter and Hayden Echols hit a homer in a 10-0 win against Monroe. Also hitting a home run on May 6 was Paige Hanson, who hit a two-run homer in a 5-2 win for the softball team against Fort Atkinson.
The boys golf team won the Ashenfelter Invitational on Saturday, May 7 with Jacob Frederickson finishing second overall. The boys tennis team earned a 7-0 sweep against Fort Atkinson on Monday, May 9 and Stoughton on Tuesday, May 10.
On Tuesday, May 10, Paige Hanson went four-for-four with four RBIs, including a three-run homer in a softball 13-2 win over Waunakee.
Jacob Frederickson shot a 76 to take second at the Old Hickory Golf Club as the boys golf team took third on Wednesday, May 11.
Maia Romero, Avery Tirschman, Camile Gilbertson, Chloe Adalin, Emma Dyer, Ally Hilgart and Kailey Adamski scored for the girls soccer team in a 7-0 win on senior night against Fort Atkinson on Friday, May 13.
Kaden Connor pitched a complete game for the baseball team in a 4-0 win over Edgewood on Monday, May 16. On Tuesday, May 17, the boys and girls track and field team took fourth at the Badger-East Conference Championships. Mackenzie Babcock won the 800-meter run and the 4x800 relay team of Babcock, Toni Kozich, Ally Yundt and Elena Kozich finished in first place.
Nick Guidici hit a homer in a baseball 7-6 win over DeForest on Tuesday, May 17. Emma Lee recorded eight RBIs in a softball 13-3 win against Baraboo on the same day.
On Tuesday, May 17, the boys golf team took fifth at conference with Jacob Frederickson finishing one stroke off the lead to take third overall with a 74. Maia Romero scored a hat trick in a girls soccer 11-0 win over Monroe on Thursday, May 19.
Owen Dziedzic won the conference title at No. 2 singles in boys tennis, Chase Lindwall finished second at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Carter Ryan and Joe Binzley took second at conference on Friday, May 20.
Mac Vesperman hit an RBI single to score James Cullison in the top of the seventh inning to give Monona Grove a 5-4 win over McFarland on Monday, May 23. Jackson Hewitt also hit a home run in the win.
Jacob Frederickson won the DeForest Regional on Tuesday, May 24 as the Silver Eagles finished second to advance to sectionals. Chase Lindwall qualified for state in boys tennis with a second-place finish in the No. 1 singles bracket at the Big Foot Sectional on Wednesday, May 25.
The track team qualified for state in eight events at the Sun Prairie Sectional on Thursday, May 26. Mackenzie Babcock won the 1600-meter race, while Madeline Hogan won the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Hogan also qualified in the high jump, Jane Procter qualified in the shot put and the 4x800 relay team of Toni Kozich, Babcock, Elena Kozich and Ally Yundt also qualified for state.
For the boys, Markale Curry qualified in the triple jump and the 4x100 relay team of Tyler Dahlhauser, Cuinn Larsh, Brady Voss and Grant Dahlhauser also qualified.
The softball team continued its strong season by winning the regional championship against Holmen in a 10-2 win on Friday, May 27 with Karlie McKenzie striking out 16 and Ava Hackel recording three RBIs.
The Silver Eagles softball won the sectional semifinal with a 6-0 victory over Middleton on Tuesday, May 31. Paige Hanson drove in two runs, Dani Lucey hit an RBI triple and Karlie McKenzie struck out 11 in the win.
Maia Romero scored twice to advance the girls soccer team to the regional championship with a 2-1 win over Milton on Tuesday, May 31. On the same day, Jackson Hewitt pitched five innings and Sam Baum picked up the save in a 3-1 baseball playoff win against Madison Memorial.
June
At the Division 1 State Track Championships, Mackenzie Babcock won the 1600 meter with a time of four minutes and 56.76 seconds. Madeline Hogan finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles to break the school record with a new time of 45.17 seconds. Hogan also tied for 10th in the triple jump and finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles.
The 4x800 relay team of Erica Eastman, Allison Yundt, Elana Kozich and Toni Kozich finished 16th and Jane Procter also competed in the discus throw. Markale Curry took 19th in the triple jump, while Tyler Dahlhauser, Grant Dahlhauser, Cuinn Larsh and Brady Voss ran 19th in the 4x100 relay on Saturday, June 4.
Chase Lindwall earned two wins at the State Tennis Tournament on Saturday, June 4.
On Sunday, June 12, Bob Blakely pitched a complete game in a Cottage Grove home talent 6-3 win over Sun Prairie. Sam Lund struck-out 13 and Corey Schmidt earned the save in a Monona home talent 3-1 win over Rio.
With the spring sports season wrapped up, the Silver Eagles were featured with many offseason awards. In baseball, James Cullison took first team Badger-East All-Conference honors, while Jackson Hewitt finished on the second team and Kaden Connor and Dillon Connor were honorable mentions.
In girls soccer, Belle Dehner and Maia Romero were named to the all-conference first team, while Emma Dyer, Val Giallombardo, Mara Hein took second team honors and Kailey Adamski and Ally Hilgart were honorable mentions.
The softball had seven players earn all-conference honors. Harper Mayfield, Paige Hanson and Karlie McKenzie took first team all-conference and all-district. Mayfield was first team all-state, while Hanson was second team all-state and McKenzie was an honorable mention.
Dani Lucey and Emma Lee finished on the all-conference second team. Lucey was an honorable mention on the all-district team. Jeneya Marquez-Perez and Bree Loushine were honorable mentions on the all-conference team.
Mackenzie Babcock and Madeline Hogan competed at the Nike Outdoor National Championships on Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19. Babcock finished 18th in the one mile run and Hogan scored fourth in the heptathlon and earned an All-American medal.
Avery Poole scored three points for the South Team at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches All-Star Game on Wednesday, June 29. Emma Lee, Harper Mayfield and Paige Hanson competed in the senior All-Star Game for softball.
July
On Friday, July 8, Pete Strommen scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch as the Firemen rallied for a 6-5 win against Marshall. Corey Schmidt pitched eight innings and Taylor Carlson hit a home run in a Monona Home Talent 8-3 win over Poynette on Sunday, July 10.
On Saturday, July 16, Tyler Dahlhauser and Ty Hoier competed in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game. Kailey Adamski played in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Jordan Carlson hit two home runs, while Taylor Carlson and Owen Lee hit solo home runs in a Monona Home Talent 16-15 loss to DeForest on Sunday, July 17.
Cottage Grove Home Talent won 6-4 against Portage on Friday, July 22 and won 8-1 against Poynette on Sunday, July 24 to qualify for the Home Talent Playoffs.
Monona also punched its ticket to the playoffs with a 15-4 win over Portage on Sunday, July 31 and a 10-0 win against Marshall on Friday, July 29. Kian O’Brien and Kyle McHugh both hit homers in the win against Portage, while Sam Lund threw a no-hitter against Marshall.
August
Noah Frederickson finished in first place on the junior tour at the Glen Erin Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 11. Vince Schmitz, Taylor Carlson and Pete Strommen were selected to the Home Talent All-Star Game, which was played on Friday, Aug. 12.
Gavin Hablewitz rushed for 214 yards, scoring three touchdowns as the football team won 50-30 on Thursday, Aug. 25 against Madison La Follette. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Mackenzie Babcock won the Glenn Herold Invitational girls race as the girls cross country team took first place.
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the girls swim team won nine events to win the Badger-East Conference relays, Milo Kohl scored two goals in a boys soccer 4-0 win against Watertown, the girls golf team defeated Fort Atkinson 194-211 and the girls tennis team won 4-3 against Milton.
September
Brady Voss threw two touchdowns and scored a rushing touchdown in a football 39-0 win against Stoughton on Friday, Sept. 2. The girls swim team won the Shorewood Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Nathan Haberli scored five goals in a boys soccer 9-0 win against Mount Horeb and the girls golf team won 193-220 against Stoughton.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, Nathan Haberli and Oscar Adame each recorded a hat trick in a boys soccer 9-0 win against Stoughton, the girls golf team won 200-263 against Watertown, while the volleyball team performed a reverse sweep in a 3-2 win against DeForest.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the girls tennis team took first at the Oconomowoc Triangular, the boys soccer team won the Onalaska Invitational, the girls cross country team won the Monona Invitational with Mackenzie Babcock winning the event and the girls swim team won nine events to finish first at the Baraboo Relays.
While the fall sports season was bringing positive joy to the communities of Monona and Cottage Grove, Monona Grove High School was rocked with grief and sadness after the sudden passing of tennis coach and high school teacher Charles Pyng, who collapsed during a tennis match on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Monona Grove High School canceled classes on Friday, Sept. 16, but the football team played Mount Horeb later in the night. The game was played as a tribute to Pyng with spectators and athletes donned in pink in remembrance of his favorite color. The Silver Eagles kept the Badger-Small Conference leader in check in the first half before the Vikings pulled away with a 28-6 victory.
A day after the emotional night, the girls swim team won the Sun Prairie Invitational, the girls cross country team won the Norsk Golf Club Race and the volleyball team won the Mount Horeb Invite on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The girls golf team finished tied for third at the Badger-East Conference Championships with Lauren Reed taking fifth overall and the boys soccer team overtook Milton for first place in conference with a 7-2 win on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, Marissa Light and Ava Lee won the No. 3 and No. 2 singles championship, respectively, at conference. Kate Walsh and Rylee Perkins finished second at No.1 doubles. The girls swim team won the EagleJay Invite on the same day.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the girls golf team finished third at regionals to qualify for sectionals as a team with Lauren Reed finishing second overall. Cal Woerth scored three touchdowns in a 28-0 win against Sauk Prairie on Friday, Sept. 30.
October
Eliza Martin, Ava Lee, Riley Perkins and Kate Walsh advanced to sectionals after competing in the Sun Prairie West Sub-Sectional on Monday, Oct. 3. Walsh, Perkins, Martin and Lee qualified for the WIAA State Tennis Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Stoughton Sectional. Lee also won her opening match at state on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Nathan Haberli scored hat tricks in a boys soccer 10-0 win against Monroe and a 7-1 win against DeForest during the first week of October. On Friday, Oct. 7, the football team won its homecoming game 55-14 against Portage. Gavin Hablewitz and Brady Voss each scored three touchdowns in the win.
Mackenzie Babcock won the Jim Newman Invitational as the girls team won the event and the boys team took 10th on Saturday, Oct. 8. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Nathan Haberli scored a hat trick and the boys soccer team won 4-2 against Waunakee to win the Badger-East Conference championship.
On Friday, Oct. 14, the football team qualified for the playoffs with a 48-14 win over Fort Atkinson. In the win, Eddie Rivera returned a punt for a touchdown and Gavin Hablewitz rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns.
Mackenzie Babcock took first at the conference race on Saturday, Oct. 15 as the girls team finished third. The boys team took fifth with Andrew Hrodey taking 10th overall. The volleyball team earned a 3-1 win over Madison West in the first round of regionals on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Saturday, Oct. 22 saw the boys soccer team win the regional championship with a 4-0 win over Sauk Prairie with Milo Kohl scoring twice. Mackenzie Babcock qualified for state with a third-place finish at the DeForest Sectional.
On Thursday, Oct. 27, the boys soccer team advanced to the sectional final with a 3-2 win in penalty kicks over Union Grove. Ben Zielke sent the game into extra time with a goal and Will Femrite scored the winning penalty kick to give MG the win.
At the Division 1 State Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29, Babcock finished fourth with a time of 18:29.1. On the same day, the girls swim team continued its undefeated run through conference by winning the conference championships.
November
Seven swimmers on the girls swim team qualified for the WIAA State Swim Championships in five events on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Middleton Sectional. Morgan Heilman won the 100-yard backstroke, Kelley Ryan qualified in the same event and the 200-yard medley relay team of Heilman, Ryan, Tessa Gordon and Audrey Schoenherr took fifth.
Gordon took seventh in the 100-yard butterfly, the 200-yard freestyle team of Breleigh Ganshert, Gordon, Schoenherr and Alyssa Hagen finished sixth and the 400-yard freestyle team of Ganshert, Heilman, Hagen and Jordan Sarubbi also qualified by taking sixth.
At state, the Silver Eagles broke three school records and finished 14th in Division 1. Heilman broke the school record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.15 seconds, taking 11th place.
In the 200-yard medley, Heilman, Schoenherr, Gordon and Ryan took 12th at one minute and 49.08 seconds for a new school record. In the 400-yard medley relay, Heilman, Hagen, Schoenherr and Sarubbi finished eighth at 3:34.97 for a new school record.
The 200-yard freestyle team of Gordon, Hagen, Schoenherr and Breleigh Ganshert finished 10th at 1:38.33. Gordon competed individually in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing 16th overall at 58.75 seconds.
Miles Nelson signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Clark Atlanta on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
With the conclusion of the fall sports season, the Badger-East announced its all-conference selections. In volleyball, Brooklyn Tortorice was a first team selection, while Dani Lucey, Brooke Ellingson and Taylor Moreau were honorable mentions.
For football, Isaac Dresen and Gavin Hablewitz were unanimous selections on the first team offense and Eddie Rivera was a first team all-conference unanimous selection on defense. Hablewitz was selected on the all-region team.
Cal Woerth, DeAndre Lemon, Brady Voss, Isaiah Erb, Dalton Card, Tyler Magestro and Conner Fritz were second team selections. Erb, Lemon, Cuinn Larsh, Max Sisler, Kyan Kratochwill and Chase Yinko were honorable mentions.
For boys soccer, Nathan Haberli and Milo Kohl were unanimous selections on the all-conference first team. Haberli and Kohl were honorable mentions on the all-state team and Haberli earned honors on the Great Lakes All-Region team after breaking the school record with 40 goals.
Liam Rains also earned first team all-conference, Oscar Adame, Will Femrite and Ben Zielke took second team honors, while Tommy Gibbons and Max Adrians were honorable mentions.
For girls cross country, Mackenzie Babcock finished on the first team. Erica Eastman and Madeline Hogan took second team honors. For the boys team, Andrew Hrodey and Braydon Campbell both finished on the second team. Lauren Reed and Kaylyn McQuenney both finished on the second team in girls golf.
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Max Weise hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in a boys basketball 61-60 win against Edgewood.
December
On Friday, Dec. 2, Delaney Bracken scored a career-high 13 points in a 77-34 girls basketball win against Monroe, while Eliot Sheahan scored a hat trick in a boys hockey 9-0 win against Stoughton.
Mya Tweedy took third overall and won the floor exercises at the Sun Prairie Invite on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tweedy also won all four events against Watertown on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The boys hockey team defeated McFarland 8-5 on Friday, Dec. 9. Ethan Johnson won the 100-yard butterfly at the Fort Atkinson Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the boys swim team.
The boys basketball team upset Mount Horeb 47-46 on Friday, Dec. 16. Madeline Hogan signed her letter of intent to run with the University of Wisconsin’s track and field team.
Wishing you a safe and happy new year.