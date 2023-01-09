The Stoughton Icebergs were shutout in a 4-0 loss to the Cap City Cougars on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.

For the Cougars, Abby Hollfelder scored in the first period, Marli Davenport and GeorgiaRae Samuelson scored in the second period and Teegan Davis scored the fourth goal in the third period.

