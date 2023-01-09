hot GIRLS HOCKEY Stoughton Icebergs defeated by Cap City Cougars By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Stoughton Icebergs were shutout in a 4-0 loss to the Cap City Cougars on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Ice Pond in Waunakee. Stoughton Icebergs earn pair of wins to close out DecemberFor the Cougars, Abby Hollfelder scored in the first period, Marli Davenport and GeorgiaRae Samuelson scored in the second period and Teegan Davis scored the fourth goal in the third period. Isaiah Erb scores career-high 24 points in a Monona Grove boys basketball win against West Bend West Members of Stoughton Icebergs to compete at nationalsIn net for Stoughton, goalie Aven Grunner recorded 47 saves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stoughton Icebergs csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now Zilber industrial park gets preliminary approval in Cottage Grove Brooklyn Tortorice hits game-winner; Monona Grove girls basketball upsets Sun Prairie West Wyatt Groth scores hat trick; Monona Grove boys hockey loses to Waunakee in high-scoring affair Sports year in review for Monona and Cottage Grove for 2022 Transit commission preparing bus survey for Monona residents Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!