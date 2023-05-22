The Silver Eagles won the Badger-East Conference Championship on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Taite Thomas won the No. 4 singles championship with a (5-7, 6-3, 10-2) win in the championship match against Alex Fleming of Edgewood.
Thomas also won (6-1, 6-4) against Clayton Waski of Monroe, defeated (6-1, 6-1) Lorenzo Tesch of Beaver Dam and won (6-3, 6-3) against Copeland Leitz of Waunakee.
Anders Rasmussen finished in third place at No. 2 singles, winning (6-4, 6-2) the third-place match against Hadley Jones of DeForest.
Rasmussen scored a (6-0, 6-2) win against Ethan Macomber of Portage and defeated (6-2, 6-2) Noah Sell of Waunakee. In the semifinals, Nicholas Schaefer of Oregon won (6-3, 2-6, 10-8) against Rasmussen.
John Rathgeber scored third at No. 3 singles, winning (6-2, 6-2) against Samuel Halverson of Oregon in the third-place match.
Rathgeber also won (6-0, 6-4) against Alvaro Anglada of Reedsburg and defeated (6-2, 6-2) Sebastian Gavol of Sauk Prairie. James Walker of Watertown won (6-3, 7-6 (5)) against Rathgeber in the semifinals.
Carson Kornstedt and Noah O’Brien finished fourth at No. 3 doubles, losing the third-place match (7-5, 4-6, 10-5) to Braeden Bakken and Hayden Lohrentz of Oregon.
Kornstedt and O’Brien swept (6-0, 6-0) Jack McShane and William Burton of Reedsburg and defeated (6-4, 6-1) Logan Huebner and Ryan Olszewski of Watertown. In the semifinals, Kornstedt and O’Brien lost (6-2, 2-6, 11-9) to Thomas Roddy and Lake Leidholdt of Milton.
At No. 1 singles, Nathaniel Posset went 1-1, winning (6-3, 6-1) against Nathan Eppler of Stoughton before losing (6-4, 6-3) to Kyle Barnish of Oregon.
Bode Kroll and AJ Nelson lost their opening match at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 7-5) to Oliver Anderson and Ethan Piontek of DeForest.
At No. 2 doubles, Lincoln Metcalfe and Dillon O’Brien won (6-1, 6-1) in their opening match against Boden Bruni and Wyatt Frey of Sauk Prairie. Metcalfe and O’Brien then lost (7-5, 6-4) to Logan Eithun and Colton Conway of Milton.
Monona Grove 4, Madison La Follette 3
The Monona Grove boys tennis team defeated Madison La Follette 4-3 at Madison La Follette High School on Monday, May 15.
John Rathgeber defeated Aaron Lipski (6-4, 6-0) at No. 3 singles, while Taite Thomas won (6-3, 6-0) against Will Andrews at No. 4 singles.
At No. 2 doubles, Lincoln Metcalfe and Dillon O’Brien won (6-1, 6-0) against Matthew Wright and Malachi Davis. Noah O’Brien and Carson Kornstedt defeated Thomas Hustedt and Devin Glassman (6-0, 6-2) at No. 3 doubles.
For La Follette, Glenn Conway won (6-4, 6-2) against Nathaniel Posset at No. 1 singles, while Jackson Andrews defeated Anders Rasmussen (6-3, 6-1) at No. 2 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Simon Kuhlow and Noah Freeman defeated (6-2, 6-0) AJ Nelson and Bode Kroll.