Last season, the Monona Grove boys hockey team had two players make the Badger-East All-Conference team.

Eliot Sheahan
Buy Now

Senior forward Eliot Sheahan skates up the ice against McFarland. Sheahan was named as an honorable mention to the Badger-East All-Conference team. 

This season, the Silver Eagles saw that number double as four players were named to the Badger-East All-Conference team.

Monona Grove boys hockey wins Waubesa Cup with regular season sweep of McFarland
Triton Karns-Bingham
Buy Now

Senior defender Triton Karns-Bingham brings the puck up the ice against McFarland. Karns-Bingham was named to the Badger-East All-Conference team. 
Wyatt Groth
Buy Now

Junior forward Wyatt Groth skates up the ice against Beaver Dam. Groth was named to the Badger-East All-Conference second team. 
Wyatt Groth scores a hat trick; Monona Grove boys hockey pulls away from Cedarburg
Max Unitan and Tyson Turner selected to Badger-East All-Conference team
Eliot Sheahan scores a hat trick as Monona Grove boys hockey shuts out Stoughton
Tyson Turner
Buy Now

Junior forward Tyson Turner skates up the ice against McFarland. Turner was named as an honorable mention on the all-conference team. 
Tyson Turner's overtime goal advances Monona Grove boys hockey into the next round of the playoffs with win over Waupun

Tags