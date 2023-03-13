Last season, the Monona Grove boys hockey team had two players make the Badger-East All-Conference team.
This season, the Silver Eagles saw that number double as four players were named to the Badger-East All-Conference team.
Senior defensemen Triton Karns-Bingham was named to the all-conference first team. Karns-Bingham led the team with 32 assists this season and also scored 10 goals.
“He worked out over the summer and in the early fall at captains practices,” said Monona Grove boys head coach Brian Loeck. “He ended up tying sixth overall in points, and he led all conference defensemen in points as well.”
Junior forward Wyatt Groth was named to the second team. Groth led the team with 28 goals scored and recorded 21 assists. Against Cedarburg, Groth scored a hat trick in the Silver Eagles 7-3 win.
“Wyatt is one of those players that just does everything,” said Loeck. “He’ll play center, he’ll play wing, he’ll do whatever he can to help the team.”
Senior forward Eliot Sheahan and junior forward Tyson Turner were named as honorable mentions. Sheahan scored a hat trick against Stoughton, and scored 16 goals and added 20 assists on the season.
“Eliot getting honorable mention was nice for him,” said Loeck. “Last year, he finished the season with four conference points and this year he had 22. The jump for him was really fun to watch.”
Turner, an all-conference honorable mention last season, scored 15 goals and recorded 29 assists. Turner scored the winning goal against Waupun in the playoffs.
“Ty is one of those players where there is always a chance for the team to score when he is on the ice,” said Loeck. “He is so fun to watch.”
