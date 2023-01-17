hot MONONA GROVE ATHLETICS Tyson Turner named as Monona Grove "Male Athlete of the Month" By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monona Grove junior Tyson Turner has been named by Monona Grove High School as its “Athlete of the Month” for January.Turner plays on the boys hockey team. Below is his response to a Q/A sent out by the paper. Max Unitan and Tyson Turner selected to Badger-East All-Conference teamBest advice you’ve received from a coach?Work to make everyone around you betterFavorite rivalry game?McFarland Monona Grove boys hockey defeats McFarlandGo to warm-up song?Many Men by 21 SavageFavorite subject?PhysicsJob path you want to pursue when you’re older?Business salesFavorite memory with the school program?Beating McFarland Tyler Genschaw records hat trick; Triton Karns-Bingham scores twice in a Monona Grove boys hockey win over WSNFavorite meal?Ribeye SteakBest invention in the last 100 years?MicrowaveFavorite sports team?Edmonton Oilers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Hockey csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Trending Now McKinney resigns from Monona Grove School Board Monona Grove boys basketball rolls through Green Bay East Monona Grove girls basketball rolls to a victory over Madison East Monona Grove girls basketball defeated by Reedsburg as Sydney Cherney scores 50 for the Beavers Will O'Rourke scores twice in Monona Grove boys hockey win against Stoughton Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!