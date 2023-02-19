Tyson Turner kept the Monona Grove boys hockey season alive.

The junior forward scored in overtime, giving the Silver Eagles a 6-5 win over Waupun in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Waupun Hockey Association.

