Tyson Turner kept the Monona Grove boys hockey season alive.
The junior forward scored in overtime, giving the Silver Eagles a 6-5 win over Waupun in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Waupun Hockey Association.
Turner scored 25 seconds into the overtime period off to advance the Silver Eagles to the next round of the playoffs. Monona Grove (13-11 overall) will face Fond du Lac Springs (15-9 overall) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Blue Line Family Ice Center.
In the win, Turner scored and added two assists. Turner, along with junior forward Wyatt Groth, assisted junior defensemen Connor Churches on a power-play goal in the second period. In the third period, Turner and Churches assisted junior forward Tyler Genschaw on a goal that gave the Silver Eagles a 5-4 lead before Waupun tied the game.
Neither team led by more than a goal for the entire game. Waupun scored first with a goal in the first period before junior forward Eliot Sheahan scored off an assist from junior defensemen Eli Theiler. Groth gave MG a 2-1 lead in the first period with a goal off an assist from Sheahan and junior forward Nicolo Quartuccio.
Waupun tied the game at 2-2 in the second period before Churches scored on the power play. In the third period, Waupun scored to tie the game at 3-3, but Quartuccio scored unassisted to give the lead back to the Silver Eagles.
The Warriors scored 12 seconds later in the period to tie the game at 4-4 before Genschaw scored nearly a minute later to put MG back in front. Waupun scored at the 15:15 mark in the third period to send the game into overtime.
Monona Grove junior goalie Ethan Warnke recorded 28 saves for an 85% save rate.
