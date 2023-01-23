Groth scored in the second period off assists from junior forward Nicolo Quartuccio and junior defenseman Connor Churches. In the third period, Groth scored off assists from Quartuccio and senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham. Groth then completed the hat trick with another goal, assisted by Karns-Bingham and senior forward Eliot Sheahan.
Sheahan scored twice for the Silver Eagles with both goals being scored in the second period. Junior defenseman Huntley Williams and sophomore defenseman Tyson Rosol assisted the first goal, while Karns-Bingham and junior forward Tyson Turner assisted the second.
Junior goalie Ethan Warnke recorded 25 saves in the win. Monona Grove is 12-6 on the season and in third place in the Badger-East Conference with a record of 7-2.
Monona Grove 11, DeForest 0
The Monona Grove boys hockey team was in a goal-scoring mood in an 11-0 win over DeForest on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Seven different Silver Eagles scored in the win. Junior forward Tyler Genschaw and junior forward Myles Bible each scored twice.
Junior forward Nicolo Quartuccio scored twice and added two assists. Sophomore forward Will O’Rourke recorded a goal.
Senior forward Eliot Sheahan scored one goal and contributed three assists. Junior forward Wyatt Groth had two goals and three assists. Junior defenseman Connor Churches also scored a goal.
Junior forward Tyson Turner led the Silver Eagles with four assists. Sophomore defenseman Jenner Zeutzius and senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham each recorded two assists. Sophomore forward Drew Larsen and freshman forward Ryder Bible both added an assist.
In net, junior goalie Ethan Warnke recorded a shutout, stopping 15 out of 15 shots.