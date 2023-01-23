Junior forward Wyatt Groth scored a hat trick in a Monona Grove boys hockey 7-3 win over Cedarburg at Hartmeyer Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Groth scored in the second period off assists from junior forward Nicolo Quartuccio and junior defenseman Connor Churches. In the third period, Groth scored off assists from Quartuccio and senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham. Groth then completed the hat trick with another goal, assisted by Karns-Bingham and senior forward Eliot Sheahan.

